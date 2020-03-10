Last month marked a potential turning point in America’s 19-year war in Afghanistan. In signing a landmark peace agreement, the United States and the Taliban paved the way for an intra-Afghan political settlement and the withdrawal of American troops. Students of history will note that, in its terms and its broader strategic context, the Afghanistan peace agreement has eerie parallels with the Vietnam War’s endgame. Whether and how this time is different will say everything about the deal’s longevity and the prospects for a safe American exit from our longest war.

Vietnam was, of course, America's longest war until Afghanistan took its place. Exhausted with the fight, President Nixon was determined to end the war, achieving the best possible peace deal on the way out. One senses a similar impulse with President Trump, who has routinely criticized “forever wars” like the one in Afghanistan and emphasized his desire to withdraw American forces.

The paths to a peace agreement were similar as well. The United States in 1973 negotiated directly with the government of North Vietnam, leaving its South Vietnamese ally on the sideline. Today’s deal is a bilateral U.S.-Taliban one, and the Kabul government did not participate in the talks.

Over the years, American objectives in Vietnam narrowed, moving from a defeat of the Vietcong to preventing the fall of the government in Saigon. Similarly, successive U.S. administrations have shifted from seeking the Taliban’s complete destruction to protecting the Kabul government. It’s not clear that in either case the American people – or even all those fighting on our behalf – have been aware of the changing goals.

In 1973, many Americans convinced themselves that the North Vietnamese were ground down by years of disastrous war, and sought peace rather than conquest. This was wrong; two years after the withdrawal of America's last troops, the North invaded the South and toppled the Saigon government, unifying the country under communist rule. One hears today that the Taliban wishes an end to its war and seeks compromise, and hopefully this is true. Yet it is quite possible that the Taliban in fact hopes to await the U.S. departure and then seek to topple a weakened Kabul government.

Historical analogies are always dicey, but handled properly they can help policymakers ask better questions, and examine meaningful differences.

South Vietnam did not fall to communist forces in 1973 but rather two years later, when Congress cut off aid to its government. Similarly, the Soviet-backed government in Kabul did not fall in 1989 upon the USSR’s troop withdrawal but in 1991, when the aid from Moscow dried up. It is conceivable that the United States continues a major economic commitment to Afghanistan after its forces leave, but whether Congress will write large checks indefinitely remains an open question.

Here is where the differences between Afghanistan and Vietnam are all-important. In Vietnam, the most disastrous consequences of U.S. defeat did not come to pass; the dominos outside of Indochina did not fall. Perhaps Afghanistan will not return to its previous role as a sanctuary for terrorists with international reach, and that the guarantees embedded in the agreement – including the Taliban’s commitment not to permit al Qaeda to threaten the United States and its allies – will hold. But on this, the jury is out at best.

If those guarantees do not hold, the United States may deal with the consequences via the agreement’s supposed secret annexes, which reportedly allow the continued deployment of terrorist-hunting special operations forces and intelligence operatives. Or it could learn to live with a higher terrorist threat from the country that set us on the road to 9/11. Or - like it did after the American withdrawal from Iraq in 2011 - the United States could go back, and our longest war would be not over but merely starting its newest phase.

Fontaine is the chief executive officer of the Center for a New American Security in Washington, D.C.