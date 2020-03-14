Scrubbing code mention

doesn’t serve the public

Re: March 4 article, "Demographer’s land code analysis scrubbed from Austin city report."

Housing demand in Austin is manifesting itself in a significant increase in housing units forecast which should be great news to the mayor and the seven council members intent on pushing the new land development code to meet the demands of growth.

Through the Statesman, we learn that the city’s demographer was tasked with “analyz[ing] trends on certain segments and trends in developments” but since the land development code was not relevant to the purposes of the report, any mention of the land development code would now be stricken from the final reading as mandated by Jerry Rusthoven, assistant director of the city’s Planning and Zoning Department.

Austinites want to understand the driving force behind the new entitlements afforded by the new land development code which will upend our neighborhoods. It seems our planning folks are more interested in serving their own agenda rather than that of the public.

Peter Ellis, Austin

Let these veterans rest

in peace, but leave it there

Re: March 5 commentary, “Honor all Texas veterans, or just some Texas veterans?”

When I moved to Texas years ago, one of the first things I noticed were the statues of Confederate soldiers in most every town, and I continue to be amazed how many people still celebrate a brutal civil war they lost. The South was defeated and devastated, but our black citizens continued to pay through decades of Jim Crow, Ku Klux Klan, segregation, inferior schools, voter suppression and more.

Please, let us learn from the past, continue to make amends, and treat everyone as equal in the eyes of God. Let the Confederate civil war veterans rest in peace; let’s not celebrate them as heroes.

Nell Newton, Georgetown

Eager for the day daughters

can see themselves in stories

Re: Feb. 14 article, “Tzintzún Ramirez wants to rewrite the Texas story.”

My 7-year-old daughter is a force of nature, which is partly due to all the incredibly capable women in her life.

Her teacher, vice principal, and principal are women. Her mother seemingly holds the world together. Two of the three pastors at our church are women. Every direction she looks, she sees strong, confident, competent women. That is, until she looks at political leadership, where only six of her 38 U.S. Congress members are women.

Lately, she’s been fascinated with Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate. The recent article about her included the idea that when people imagine themselves in a story, they “unleash something that’s unstoppable.” This brought to mind my little force of nature. What will be unleashed when she and all our daughters can see themselves in our political stories? I look forward to that story, and will continue to imagine with her until then.

Matthew Hanzelka, Austin

Amid pandemic, Jong-un

displays megalomania

Kim Jong-un continues to prove that he is not interested in becoming a contributing member of the international community of nations. So far, there were more than 110,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in more than 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization, as of March 9. Approximately 4,000 souls have succumbed to this virus.

Yet, in the midst of this global health crisis, Kim Jong-un callously decides to rattle the saber by launching his missiles. His bellicose behavior during this horrible pandemic clearly demonstrates megalomania. Instead of working harmoniously with the international community to alleviate the impact of COVID-19, Kim Jong-un decides to display his military might.

The impunity that Kim Jong-un has shown the world during this health crisis merits separation and sanctions. He should be treated as an outcast — an international pariah.

Kim Jong-un is not part of the solution. He is a major part of the problem.

John Di Genio, Cibolo