AGN Media Editorial Board

The Amarillo City Council took a painful but altogether necessary step Tuesday, postponing what is undoubtedly one of the most important elections in city history. May 2 would have been the date when voters decided the fate of an ambitious Civic Center expansion and renovation project bond election.

The election, much like almost everything else over the past three weeks, has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and the significant steps taken by local jurisdictions to do all they can in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

As you will recall, the City Council in February voted in favor of a resolution calling the bond election. Voters would be asked to vote on a $275 million bond issue to help fund the proposed $319 million Civic Center project.

During its March 24 meeting, Mayor Ginger Nelson and council members spent time discussing implications and ramifications of postponing the election with each person contributing thoughts and ideas. Valid points were made, including concerns about adequate staffing for polling places, safety measures and the impact on turnout.

May elections typically do not draw voters in the same numbers seen in November. Following their discussion, they decided to wait one week before making a final decision.

The move also follows a March 23 decision by Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley, who postponed the May 26 primary runoff election until July 14.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order gave municipalities several options, including postponing May elections until November as a result of the coronavirus. The bond election now is scheduled to be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

“We felt it would be a challenge, given the way the coronavirus was developing, to move forward with the election in May because most of our election poll workers fall into high-risk categories,” City Manager Jared Miller said. “And we could expect depressed voter turnout because of concerns about coronavirus. It’s everyone’s highest goal for as much turnout as possible while still being as financially responsible as possible.”

When the May bond election was announced, some citizens wondered why it wasn’t scheduled for November. City officials said any delay adds to the cost of the project, meaning it made financial sense to put the matter before voters as soon as possible.

Officially, the estimated difference created by a six-month delay will translate approximately to a $6 million to $8 million increase in overall project costs. The bulk of the project costs are associated with a new arena ($155 million) and extensive renovation work ($117.5 million).

This was a difficult decision but really the only option in light of all that has transpired the past couple of weeks. A lot of people have done a lot of work on behalf of the project, just in terms of building awareness for its need. However, there are too many unknowns related to the virus, and matters of public health must take precedence.

November gives the city additional time to continue telling the story of why the Civic Center project is important to Amarillo’s economic health and future. Likewise, it will give voters more time to study, learn and ask questions about the project.

That will mean a more informed electorate, which is always a good thing, regardless of what’s on the ballot.