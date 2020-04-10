A month ago, I barely used Zoom; today it is an essential online platform keeping my synagogue humming. The decision to close our physical location during this pandemic was a painful one – even grievous. Life happens in our sanctuary – public events and so many private, intimate events. I couldn’t imagine how our sacred community would adjust to not being in company. What would our prayer look like? What would happen to holiness?

My tradition considers recording or streaming services beyond the allowance of how to celebrate Shabbat. Yet, this is a time of emergency, an extraordinary time, and we are doing all that we can to keep people safe and in strong, God-centered relationship.

What I have learned in these past few weeks has been remarkable – not only about the strength of my community, but also about their curiosity and willingness to be flexible and explore. In a way, currently there is more intimacy in our relationships – seeing people in their real spaces, less concerned about making an impression than about having a meaningful connection.

While I applaud Governor Abbot’s proclamation that religious services are essential, how we gather makes all the difference in the world. It is interesting what we notice, when things are so topsy-turvy. In the Bible, described in great detail, the Children of Israel construct the Tabernacle, the Holy Place. And as the Book of Exodus closes, we have a description of the completed Tabernacle: The Glory of God filled it, so Moses was not able to enter. Moses stayed outside of the holy place and received instruction in that way. All that preparation, all that building – and the Voice of God was heard outside of its sacred precinct, blocked to Moses’ entry.

In this time, we are to choose life – to find a connection to the spirit beyond our physical proximity to each other. In this time of Easter, believers rejoice with a risen spirit, renewed by the teaching of ultimate sacrifice and resurrection. Inspired by this, we have the power to keep our bodies, and the bodies of others, healed and whole, so that the presence of God will thrive and endure in the energetic connection between people.

We are to see that the mystery of God is beyond our understanding. What do our Festivals look like in the unchartered territory? We recognize the great power of our prayers to heal as we practice an awareness of ourselves – of getting out of our own way – of offering our presence through absence.

I beseech my brothers and sisters of faith – stay home! God willing, we will celebrate in our sanctuaries when the threats and hazards of this virus are passed. Now, let us find new ways to celebrate and innovative ways to remind people that they are not alone.

We care for each other so much that we are to give space for this cagey illness to dissipate. It is hard, uncanny, and unfamiliar. This is our time – and as our ancestors heard, we too can hear the voice of God, calling to us from inside the places that we cherish – “stay outside – do not come any closer to here – for the place where you stand, is also holy ground!”

Blumofe is senior rabbi of Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. He also teaches at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and the Seminary of the Southwest (Episcopal).