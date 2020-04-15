How are you?

When we talk to our friends and family these days, we are more intentional when we ask this question, and we really are waiting for a thoughtful response.

I mean, think about it. The stresses are many. If you are an “essential” employee, you’ve got your mask game on and are hustling for us all, whether it’s in your 18-wheeler, your scrubs or your grocer’s uniform.

You are needed ― no doubt about it. And because you are needed, you are working more hours than you should, and you are more at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

For those of us who are not essential (spare me the jokes about politicians), we have another job to do that is also stressful. It involves taking care of children or seniors or our life partners who are suddenly working from home, and it means wearing many different hats as a result.

My stress reliever has always been cooking and, especially, cooking for others. It makes me feel good. So lately, I’ve taken to cooking up gigantic batches of marinara sauce and delivering portions to those I know would appreciate them. It may not make sense to some, but it is very therapeutic for me.

Many have been going through a particularly rough time, or they’re always looking out for others, and some of them are just wonderful people. It makes me feel good to give them the gift of food.

I’ve been on countless briefing calls now and have the utmost respect for our health care workers and epidemiologists whose life’s work is built around studying viruses ― learning how they move and morph and otherwise cause widespread chaos. We may not be where we are today if Washington D.C. had heeded their warnings and followed their lead.

But in our very own Central Texas, we have seen so many who have found ways to lend a hand. Some of my own constituents, like individuals in the Austin Chinese-American Network and Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, have pooled serious resources together to provide personal protective equipment to our first responders, health care professionals and other essential workers all across our community over the last few weeks.

We have also seen incredible innovation coming out of our small businesses, who are finding creative ways to be of service. We have dressmakers and furniture stores (shout out to Austin Couch Potatoes) who have shifted their staff and materials in order to sew masks and medical gowns. We have manufacturers finding ways to retool and scale production to make personal protective equipment as well.

The way that so many have taken an all hands on deck approach to helping the community is truly extraordinary, and something that we should not forget at this time.

Now, how about you? What are you doing during this historic time?

Many of us are making masks for those who need them, donating blood, donating money to good causes or, perhaps, donating time to help those who don’t have a support network. I would love to hear your story.

And in your extra time, it’s really OK if you are doing more puzzles and gardening than exercising or learning a new language. Do things to help yourself and do things to help others. It all will feel good.

Feel free to share any stories of positivity to me and my office at District50.Israel@house.texas.gov, and we’ll share those stories with others.

Let someone know how you really are feeling, because it’s important to take care of yourself these days. We are living through an historic event.

It’s OK to be scared. But in my experience, it’s not OK to ignore the experts ― especially when the stakes are loss of human life.

We are in for several more weeks of this. But experts tell us we are making meaningful progress and our sheltering in place is having a positive effect.

Every day our city and county health officials are ramping up our ability to combat this virus, and while they continue their critical work, we can continue to help our families, our neighbors and our fellow Texans by staying home. These are times we are going to get through ― together.

So how are you really? I’m waiting for a thoughtful response.

Rep. Celia Israel represents House District 50, which includes Pflugerville. Follow her on Twitter @celiaisrael, or like her on Facebook at fb.com/CeliaIsraelTX.