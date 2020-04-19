"Statistics are for losers," many a sports figure has said. In games, maybe. In life, numerical facts and data can tell us everything. Sometimes the information can be hopeful. Sometimes it can be downright dispiriting. And sometimes it is both. Take the coronavirus pandemic.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 33,000 last week, and deaths in Texas neared 400. More than 145,000 people have died worldwide of COVID-19; 2.2 million people are infected with the virus.

The numbers are staggering. But numbers can be viewed through different prisms. Consider another figure that’s being batted around by some conservatives who think reaction to the pandemic has been over the top: The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Texas, they point out, is less than 0.001 percent of the state’s population. And others find hope that dire warnings in March — that 2.2 million Americans could die from the virus — appear to no longer be a threat.

As President Trump and Gov. Abbott announced their plans to gradually reopen the national and state economies last week, Americans were asking which pandemic numbers carry the most weight? The dire ones? The ones that purport to put the pandemic in some sort of benign perspective? And how do we balance them against other sobering data, like the 22 million Americans — 1.2 million in Texas — who filed for jobless benefits in the last four weeks.

America stands at a critical moment -- we’ve made inroads in slowing the coronavirus, but we are reeling financially and desperate to get back to work. The damage is widespread; our hospitals are overwhelmed; our schools are closed. Worrisome signs remain. Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb, and the virus has spread to 191 of Texas’ 254 counties. The lack of readily available testing is deeply troubling.

We caution President Trump, Gov. Abbott and our elected local representatives: Let the health and science experts guide your decisions about when to reopen for business. Find the right balance — how best to jump-start the economy while keeping us healthy and safe.

We are encouraged that in unveiling his Opening Up America Again guidelines, Trump gave governors the final say on when to reopen their states. Previously Trump insisted he had the "ultimate authority" and he appeared ready to forge ahead, despite warnings from health experts that it might be too soon and that the virus is likely to surge again once people venture out again. Business leaders, health experts and some lawmakers reportedly told the president that more testing is needed before the nation gets back to work. Without testing, people without symptoms could unknowingly spread COVID-19.

We have been critical of Gov. Abbott for being slow to issue a statewide stay-at-home order when health experts were warning of a shortage of hospital beds if no action was taken. When he finally issued one — without initially calling it a stay-at-home order — he appeared overly careful not to rile critics in his own party who said he was being too rash, resulting in a muddled message that undercut the value of his announcement.

On Friday, Abbott outlined the first steps in what he described as a gradual reopening of the economy that will be "guided by data and doctors," a measured, rooted-in-science approach we applaud. Abbott said all stores will be allowed to operate "retail-to-go," and he lifted a ban on non-essential surgery. All classrooms, public and private, will remain closed, however.

Texas can expect a dramatic increase in coronavirus testing in the coming weeks, he said. A phased-in reopening of the economy would rely "on the safest standards" to contain the virus, adding that hospitalizations and infections were beginning to level off. Abbott noted that the death toll has not come close to "early, dire predictions."

While that is true, we must note that the warnings of a death toll in the millions were based on a scientific report and predicated on a worst-case scenario that the government and the public would do nothing to slow the virus’s spread. But Americans rose to the challenge. Many of you are into your fifth week of sheltering in place and social distancing.

Sacrifice got us to this point and we should do everything we can to safeguard that momentum. It is true that this crisis is not just about our physical well-being, it is also about our economic health. All of us yearn for a return to normal. That day, however, should come only when it is safe and when we can find that right balance -- reviving our tattered economy while keeping America healthy.