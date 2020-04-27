Awhile before COVID-19 struck our nation, Mayor Dan Pope spoke to our Rotary Club of Lubbock. I was very impressed not only by his knowledge, but also by his dedication to Lubbock. Since then, he and the City Council have had to step up and demonstrate wisdom and leadership in dealing with the pandemic. The Council and the Mayor in particular have done a terrific job thus far in helping to manage a tremendously challenging situation. Keep on swinging!

Rick Cohen/Ransom Canyon

I was saddened to hear Lubbock lost one of its finest. J.C. Chambers was a leader, a strong asset to the community and a mentor to me and others who knew him.

In my early days in the late 1970s, 80s and 90s, if you wanted a job done, J.C. was the one who was constantly called on. He contributed to Lubbock in so many ways, from being the campaign chairman of the United Way, the Chamber of Commerce, to Methodist Hospital and Texas Tech. He started the Leadership Lubbock program and made his mark and impression on the community and the younger people like me who admired and respected all that he did. We followed his lead.

Yes, Lubbock lost a good one in J.C. Chambers, but he leaves a legacy of people who learned and followed him to take up the slack. May God Bless your soul, J.C. Good job!

Alan White/Dallas