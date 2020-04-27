As our community grapples with COVID-19 and the impact on patients, health care workers and the health care system, we are beginning to recognize its toll on our mental health. Whether it is an essential worker under pressure to perform on the job while worrying about exposure or someone with a compromised immune system isolated at home, COVID-19 is having short- and long-term impacts on our mental health. During these anxiety-ridden times, it’s reassuring to know that we have systems in place to support our community’s mental health needs.

This situation is no accident. It results from the visionary leadership of many, including state Sen. Kirk Watson, who leaves office this week to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. In his 2011 “10 in 10” speech, Watson set the course for health care transformation. The task seemed overwhelming, but Watson pushed for the community to achieve all 10 goals. In the process, he became a steady advocate for people living with mental illness, an often forgotten group in the halls of government.

Watson called psychiatric care in 2011 “shocking, tragic and unacceptable” in that uninsured people were experiencing delays of up to five months to obtain basic treatment. As a former Austin mayor, he knew all too well the need for stronger support for mental health services.

Watson’s effectiveness stems from his ability to work across the aisle and generate bipartisan support for important initiatives. With his help, we were able to expand and build behavioral health services including:

• Integral Care’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams, expanded to co-respond with first responders, diverting people in crisis from local emergency rooms or jail to mental health care.

• School-based counseling within historically underserved Del Valle, Manor and Pflugerville communities.

• A Forensic ACT team to help people stay out of jail and get on a path to a new life.

• Mental Health First Aid for school personnel to identify students struggling with mental health issues and connect them to services.

In 2012, Watson campaigned for the expansion of local tax dollars dedicated to health care, creating the opportunity to launch Dell Medical School. In partnership with Integral Care, the Local Mental Health Authority, Dell Medical School’s Department of Psychiatry is training the next generation of mental health clinicians and expanding access to care with psychiatry residents providing services in local clinics.

Most recently, Watson championed the transformation of the outdated Austin State Hospital into a world-class brain health center. His vision: create a redesigned delivery system that helps prevent hospitalization and supports better reintegration after hospitalization. Working with key collaborators such as Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Dell Medical School as well as local stakeholders, Watson navigated political landmines and complex state and federal funding mechanisms to create a pathway to a modern replacement of Austin State Hospital. This $300 million innovative project will create a 240-bed, truly modernized hospital located on the historic campus.

Perhaps it comes from being the son of a nurse, or a cancer survivor himself. Maybe it was experiencing the shocking loss of a dear friend and mentor to suicide. No doubt these things helped shape Watson and drove him to want to give back in a big way. As he moves onto new ventures, we want to acknowledge his extraordinary work, even in the midst of this pandemic. We will miss him in Austin, and are forever grateful.

Ranus is the executive director of NAMI, Central Texas. Strakowski is the associate vice president for regional mental health at Dell Medical School.