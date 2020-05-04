Washington Examiner

As leaders prepared the public for what would turn into widespread shutdowns of business and leisure activities, they made it abundantly clear that the point was to “flatten the curve” of growth in coronavirus cases. That is, when it was clear that the virus could not be contained, the strategy shifted to an effort to space out inevitable infections over a longer period, so there were as few cases as possible at the peak. The idea was to prevent the number of cases from exceeding the capacity of the hospital system and thus save the system from collapse.

“If you look at the curves of outbreaks — you know, they go big peaks, and then they come down," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters March 10. "What we need to do is flatten that down." Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said much the same thing on March 15, adding, "The point of this is, instead of a spike of the curve, to delay and flatten that curve with the hope that you can keep the utilization of resources to be within the healthcare system’s capacities."

The next day, the White House unveiled its aggressive social distancing guidelines, starting with 15 days, and then extending for another 30 days, through April. Fittingly, the guidelines were described as “15 Days to Slow the Spread.” In short, the point was never to stop the spread, but to slow it.

All indications are that the United States has largely succeeded in this goal. On March 16, there were 1,400 new cases. As the virus rapidly spread and testing increased, the number of daily new cases soared to more than 30,000 on April 2. It has now stabilized at around 30,000 daily cases. The trend varies by region. New York, which was hit hardest and early, is seeing a significant decline. Other areas that were hit later, such as the Washington, D.C., metro region, are not yet declining.

As national debate over easing restrictions has gained momentum, some people are trying dangerously to shift the goals of social distancing. Suddenly, instead of focusing on hospital capacity as the metric, advocates of continued lockdowns are speaking in vague terms about not being able to reopen the economy substantially until we reach some vague metric of feeling safe, or even until there’s a vaccine.

Virginia’s top health official has said the commonwealth could be stuck in phase one, in which only some businesses open within significant limits, for two years, while we await a vaccine. That is ludicrous and dangerous. It would beggar the state of Virginia. Two years of a society in lockdown is not sustainable.

With 30,000 new coronavirus cases being added each day, the U.S. cannot suddenly snap back to life as usual. There is a prudent argument for waiting for the numbers to decline for a few weeks before restrictions are greatly eased and to ramp up activity gradually. Getting to a low enough baseline of infections and loosening limits gradually would give the nation time to adjust to any uptick of cases before medical capacity becomes endangered.

Easing back to social interaction creates a higher risk of infection, and perhaps a higher death toll. But the question for public policy is not whether the risk can be reduced to zero. That will never happen. The threshold must remain one about the infection rate and hospital capacity. We must learn to live with the coronavirus and treat COVID-19. That does not mean, it must not mean, crippling our nation in the hope of reaching an unachievable goal of absolute safety.

