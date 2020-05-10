(Editor’s Note: The following column by Norval Pollard originally appeared in the Avalanche-Journal sports section on Mother’s Day 1982).

“A mother’s hardest to forgive,

Life is the fruit she longs to hand you,

Ripe on a plate. And while you live,

Relentlessly, she understands you.“

Phyllis McGinley from “The Adversary.”

I’ve discovered in my 28 short years that the little things in life make all the difference. And no one comes close to perfecting the little things like your mother.

I suppose a mother’s special touch is a built-in thing, a possession men pass off as one of the differences between the sexes and something they really don’t want because it’s feminine. Knowing all the right things to say and do to soothe the wounds inflicted upon us and heighten the glory that begrudgingly comes our way don’t come from years of practice. Mothers don’t have exhibition seasons ... we don’t let them. When they take the field, it’s for keeps.

Sure, time and economics have changed the role of the mother in American society, but she’ll always be the first person you run to in dire straits ... no matter what time she stumbles in, breathless, from work or what time you stumble in, breathless, from just being fired.

What are mothers doing on the sports page today? For starters, it is Mother’s Day. Have you ever considered what the sports pages would consist of it there weren’t any mothers? This is their day. Besides, mothers have gone far too long without being recognized for the athletic ability they generously donate to their children.

Timing might be a mother’s best skill. For instance: Remember being alone with the “other” parent after having done something bad. Intuition warned you not to tell him the particulars about flunking math or breaking the living room window or turning the station wagon into a roomy compact.

You knew he’d find out soon enough, but not from you. Mom would tell him at a most-appropriate time --- like when you were sleeping or off to summer camp for two weeks. By the time you saw him again he wasn’t even mad. Now that’s timing. With that timing, an average mother could easily hit .400 in the Major Leagues ... if she didn’t swing the bat like a girl.

Quickness is another quality mothers have plenty of. If they ever introduce Olympic events in bed-making, dish-washing, floor-waxing and kid-bathing, mothers will take the world by storm. Bloody noses, bee stings and other common kid ailments are also known to send a mother flying out of the blocks. If they could condense that quickness into a 40-yard dash, some of the highest paid athletes in the world would be mothers. Shopping however, would be strictly a long-distance event.

Mothers also have the markets on durability and consistency cornered. Look what they do around the house every day, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Take into account all the time they must devote to motherhood. It’s a never-ending cycle, but they never take themselves out of the game. Their race is never finished. They do their jobs well, often without an overpouring of gratitude. Even Lou Gehrig’s consecutive-games record pales in comparison.

Some of the best competitors in the world are mothers. If you doubt that, go to a Little League game and say something smart when one of the small fry makes an error or strikes out. Then be prepared to defend yourself or run very fast. (See paragraph on quickness above.)

Mothers are never quitters because they know that we will always need them cheering us on just like we did back in those Little League days. And if they could pull for us then -- many times at our very worst and most boring -- without giving up, it’s unlikely that anything will ever stop them from rooting for those they consider No. 1.

And God never created a more unselfish creature than a mother. We take so much from them, sometimes without stopping for a moment to give something back. Maybe if they asked more often, but mothers aren’t like that. They’re so easy to please, too. A smile, a card, a hug -- little things that you’d think wouldn’t matter that much -- make all the difference in the world. The small things.

Columnist Earl Wilson wrote something a few years ago I beg to differ with: “You can say this for those ready-mixes,” Wilson began, “the next generation isn’t going to have any trouble making pies exactly like mother used to make.”

Wrong. No matter what generation you call yours, no one will ever do anything like your mother. Nothing. Ever.

Norval Pollard is a former longtime A-J journalist who makes his home in Lubbock.