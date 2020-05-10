I have a clear memory of a particular grocery shopping experience with my mom when I was a small child. She had taken me to City Grocery down on the Square in my hometown of Wellington, Texas. This market wasn’t large by today’s standards. But from the perspective of a 3-year-old, it was a mega Walmart, so I was sure to keep mom in sight.

Maybe it was the cookie aisle that distracted me, I’m not sure. I soon realized, to my horror, that I was following the wrong set of heels. That lady in front of me was not my momma.

I don’t remember exactly how it played out. My mom must’ve realized I wasn’t behind her anymore, and things went Code Red for maybe 30 seconds. Happily, I made it out of City Grocery with the right mom and finished growing up with the right parents. But I remember that feeling of separation very well, and the joy of discovering she had not left me to fend for myself.

Now I’m past 50 and still getting mixed up in stores. I also lose my car in the lot quite often. Worse yet, life in general sometimes perplexes me. But thanks to mom, I have an ability to navigate through most situations – a gift she gave me simply by being present and making me feel loved.

I know there were times when it wasn’t easy. My mom worked as a teacher for more than 30 years, and she gave those kids the same love and attention she gave us. She worked all day then came home to her own messy kids and bills spread out on the kitchen table. I’m not going to lie and say she always pulled it off like June Cleaver. But my mom kept at it year after year, as she still does, with love guiding her way.

She has applied that same dogged determination to love and be present in everything she does. For the past 50 years she’s played either the piano or organ for Sunday services at First Baptist Church in Wellington, not to mention countless funerals and weddings. She’s been the secretary of the Wellington Ritz Theatre board of directors since its inception and has left an archive of the most perfectly crafted meeting minutes you will find anywhere in the country. I’ve suggested she cut back a little, ease up. Quit worrying over things so much. But as my dad used to say, “Katherine ain’t got no quit.”

And speaking of Dad, we lost him on April 22, just a few short weeks ago. In the last year of his life, his mind and body were failing him. The cowboy who once got up before dawn without an alarm increasingly had to be awakened and reminded to put on his boots. We talked about care options outside the home, but mom wasn’t going to have it. She dug in and took on the dual roles of nurse and drill sergeant, handing out the pills, keeping the doctor appointments and making sure he showed up to church in starched Wranglers and pearl snap shirts that he could put on by himself. She “encouraged” him to get up out of the chair and see people, even hauling him to movies down at the Ritz. She provided him a sense of normalcy that he would not have experienced had he been moved away from the house. If I ever suggested she might need help with all this, she’d always say “maybe later.”

I should’ve known she wouldn’t give in easily. That’s not who she is. Some might call it stubbornness, but I call it devotion. I want to be more like her, but I don’t quite measure up yet. If nothing else, I can at least shine a little light on her and all the moms like her, thanking them for never giving up on us. Even if we get befuddled in City Grocery and lose our way on the cookie aisle, there’s always a mom or mother figure, like my mom, who never quits loving us and who finds us when we’re lost.

Wes Reeves is the senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy in Texas and New Mexico. He is the son of Katherine Reeves and the late Don Reeves of Wellington.