Don Shula was considered one of the powerhouse NFL coaches. He was a players’ head coach for the Baltimore Colts and for the 1972 Miami Dolphins, going 17-0 in 1972. He holds the league record for career coaching victories with 347. He went to the Super Bowl six times and won twice (1972-73). With the Miami Dolphins, he had a coaching record of (328-156) in regular season and for his career had a record of (347-173) and was inducted into the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Shula passed Chicago Bears legend George Halas with 324 wins in 1993. As a player he suited up for the Cleveland Browns 1951-1952, Baltimore Colts 1953-1956, and Washington Redskins in 1957. He went to John Carroll university and wore numbers 96, 44, 25, 26 during his career. The Browns selected Don Shula in 1951, the year after they won an NFL Championship. He signed a $5,000, one-year contract and played defensive back alongside two others: Warren Lahr and Tommy James. Shula was in the Ohio National Guard in 1952.

