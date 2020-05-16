AJ Media Editorial Board

For high school seniors, spring of their final high school year should be a series of special celebrations – proms, group outings and other significant moments leading up to commencement – a transition from one chapter of life to the next.

Unfortunately, this has been anything but a routine semester. Everything changed just before spring break in March when schools across Texas were closed in a series of measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A few weeks ago, an air of finality set in when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools to remain closed through the rest of the academic year. Local school district officials are at work on a June commencement solution that not only provides a memorable experience for graduates but also preserves public health, which likely means graduations will take place outdoors with each graduate limited to a certain number of guests.

We appreciate the hard work of local school districts to stage commencement exercises and congratulate the Class of 2020 on an important accomplishment. Graduation is a powerful moment in a young person’s life, and one that, decades later, remains an easily retrieved memory. We also understand the reasoning for closing schools and recognize that COVID-19 has killed thousands of people across the country. The purpose here is not to diminish that stark reality.

That fact cannot be taken lightly and should be kept in perspective when lined up beside missed proms and canceled athletic seasons. To their credit, some of the young people we spoke to made that point quite well.

“At the end of the day, (staying at home) is really something we have to do to ensure the community is safe, our loved ones are safe and everyone around us is safe,” Luca D’Amico-Wong, a Lubbock High senior, said. “I think in spite of these difficulties, and in spite of the fact that we can’t be together physically right now, I think our community, as a school and as friends, we’re very much rallying together.”

Still, for this year’s class of graduating seniors, many precious memories are forever lost, and so it is worth a few moments to reflect on a three-month span unlike any other. Almost everyone can look back at their senior year of high school and smile for one reason or another. For this year’s class, those smiles may in many cases be bittersweet.

Spring sports were completely wiped out, meaning hundreds of local athletes missed not only on-field competition but also off-field camaraderie that only can be experienced by teammates in pursuit of a common goal.

Even the chance to walk down the halls of the high school one last time or thank special teachers for the difference they made have been lost. While the academic portion might have moved online, there’s been no way to recreate the social aspect and the joy that regularly comes from sharing school and life with friends.

It is a big deal.

We salute the Class of 2020. We congratulate you on hanging in there down the stretch and doing something that makes your friends and family proud. We know these past few months have not been easy, and we wish you well on whatever you take on next.

Because no matter what that might be, this spring semester has prepared you for it.