AJ Media Editorial Board

The proposed move that would bring Midwestern State University within the Texas Tech University System makes so much sense on so many levels, we wonder why it hasn’t already happened.

First things first. This is not a done deal. Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell made that point several times during a meeting with the AJ Media Editorial Board earlier this week. There are still a number of steps ahead in the process. Each institution’s board of regents must approve the decision, and nothing is official until state lawmakers and the governor sign off on it.

Still, a possibility that first began to gain traction months ago moved closer to reality when the Midwestern State University Board of Regents authorized President Suzanne Shipley to create a memorandum of understanding with the Tech System.

“Our Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd Mitchell admire MSU Texas’ accomplishments as a leading liberal arts university, along with its strength and continuing development of opportunities for its students,” Christopher Huckabee, chairman of the Tech System Board of Regents said in a release following a recent teleconference. “MSU Texas’ campus culture aligns extremely well with those of the Texas Tech University System and our universities.”

Since its official formation in 1996, the Tech System’s approach to expansion has been strategic and cautious. The last such move came in 2013 with the creation of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, an institution that emerged from the TTUHSC in Lubbock. To find a precedent similar to the Midwestern State proposal, though, one would need to look back to 2007, when Angelo State moved from the Texas State University System to the Tech System.

In the years since, ASU has become a real success story – thanks to a lot of hard work on the part of a lot of people in San Angelo and Lubbock. One telling statistic here: ASU enrollment has steadily increased over the past dozen or so years from 6,000 to 11,000 students. Belonging to a system isn’t the only driver in that, but it is an important factor.

Overall, it’s been a mutually beneficial arrangement with Texas Tech expanding its geographic footprint while Angelo State has grown and maintained its identity. Holding on to its unique charms likewise is important at Midwestern State, a Wichita Falls liberal arts school founded in 1922.

In moving to the Tech System, MSU would want to keep traditions, such as its name and school mascot, that are important to students and alumni. It has an enrollment of 6,000 and would benefit in a number of ways from joining the Tech System as its fifth member institution. The Tech System’s approach, historically, has given component institutions operational autonomy while providing system support and resources to assist them in fulfilling their unique educational missions.

Midwestern State is one of four unaffiliated public universities in the state (the others are Stephen F. Austin, Texas Woman’s and Texas Southern). By becoming part of the Tech System, its voice grows stronger with the Texas Legislature and, just as important, it can take advantage of Tech’s excellent bond rating, a much bigger deal than it might sound.

The alliance also makes sense from a cultural standpoint. Although Wichita Falls is considered part of North Texas, the more important identifier is that it is west of Interstate 35. It is a community of 100,000. It has a strong military influence with nearby Sheppard AFB as well as active agricultural and energy sectors contributing to its economy.

It fits well alongside communities such as Lubbock, Amarillo, Abilene, San Angelo, Odessa, Midland and El Paso, where Texas Tech is visible and engaged. It makes sense for Tech to also have a presence in Wichita Falls, and it makes sense for Wichita Falls to be part of an organized and effective collaboration that knows how to get things done.

Exhibit A in that regard: the number of West Texas communities, not to mention the efforts of the West Texas legislative delegation, that worked in concert on behalf of the Texas Tech vet school initiative. The facility is in Amarillo, but its reverberations will be felt throughout the region.

Ultimately, decisions such as this boil down to timing. It has to be the right time for the unaffiliated institution and the right time for the system. That said, there is no better time than now to see the Texas Tech System grow through the addition of Midwestern State.

We look forward to the day when what is now a proposal becomes concrete reality, and the Tech System welcomes its newest member.