Minneapolis police arrived at the scene of an alleged theft a week ago, and there they failed the most basic tests of public service and humanity. At least one of the officers committed a horrifying act of abuse against an unarmed man as another stood by callously — and allowed the brutality to continue. And continue.

The African American man, George Floyd, died after being put in a prolonged chokehold by a white officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck as the man lay on the street near a police vehicle. Four officers were fired a day later, but that’s only the start of repercussions. The FBI and state authorities are investigating. Criminal charges against the officers are possible. Members of the public are incensed. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has vowed to seek justice.

The Minneapolis Police Department is answerable for this heinous incident, but every force in the country, including the Chicago Police Department, should reflect on why a pattern of excessive force against African Americans and other minorities has not been broken for good.

The phrase pattern of excessive force doesn’t fully capture the disregard for human life and lack of professional awareness apparently exhibited by the Minneapolis officers. Their gross mistreatment of Floyd mirrored another notorious case in New York City in 2014 when officers put Eric Garner, also an African American, in an elbow chokehold for allegedly selling cigarettes illegally. Garner’s last words — “I can’t breathe” — became a national rallying crying against police misconduct. That’s what Floyd said, too, as he lay on the ground. And yet, those Minneapolis officers did nothing to stop themselves from reenacting a nightmare.

The nation knows what happened in Minneapolis because a witness stood a few feet away recording it on video. The officers didn’t seem to care about being watched. Were they numb to their savagery, or even proud of it? The officers didn’t react much as several bystanders became increasingly anguished by what they saw: Floyd, prone on the street and handcuffed, an officer pressing his left knee on the man’s neck, with Floyd begging for help because he says he can’t breathe. Yet the officer grants no relief.

Every incident of policing that involves potential misuse of force by officers must be addressed and investigated individually. Wrongdoers should be punished. Much of our knowledge of what happened in Minneapolis is limited at this point to the video, posted to Facebook. We don’t know everything that happened before the camera switched on. Details are emerging.

The broader concern raised by this case is why egregious betrayals of trust by police officers continue to happen regularly, despite growing public awareness and intolerance. Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a corner grocery store. He was unarmed.

The notorious Chicago case that could lead to a safer city was the 2014 killing of Laquan McDonald, an African American teenager. White Officer Jason Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting McDonald 16 times as McDonald turned and began walking away from officers on a Southwest Side street. The McDonald case jolted Chicago into accepting federal oversight of reforms to police operations. If anyone can hold CPD officers accountable, it’s a federal judge.

And yet incidents like the one in Minneapolis happen, resulting in a new set of questions about the ability of police officers to perform their duties honorably. The Police Department there acted swiftly to fire the officers, but a life has been lost and the damage to another force’s reputation has been done. Again.

What will it take stop the abuses?