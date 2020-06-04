Americans should be alarmed that “Government of the people, by the people, for the people” has power to instantly place “the people” under what is essentially house arrest.

The following is from a Walter Williams column: “Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told city residents who disobeyed her stay-at-home order: ‘We will arrest you and we will take you to jail. Period. We’re not playing games.'”

Most of us don’t remember that 60 million Americans were infected with the swine flu back in 2009-2010.

We had no problem finding what we were looking for at the grocery store, enjoyed a great meal at our favorite restaurant, or watched a blockbuster movie at the theater.

Unlike COVID-19, the swine flu didn’t generate the necessary media panic from an inaccurate computer model to instantly throw 40 million Americans out of work, cause businesses to close with some never to reopen, or result in farmers having to slaughter their own livestock when processing plants were shut down.

Since this country’s inception, citizens (not subjects) have faced whatever calamity that happens every year in the form of floods, forest fires, tornadoes, blizzards and ice storms, earthquakes, and hurricanes. Shutting down the economy in face of some disaster is akin to throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Benjamin Franklin.

Jim Enix/Amarillo