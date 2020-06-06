First, I want to say that I have supported our Mayor, Ginger Nelson, in all her endeavors serving as our mayor, and even including prayers on her behalf with her illness, but today I am taking exception to a comment she made in the article entitled "RESTAURANT OWNER RESPONDS TO GROUPS' CONCERNS." I am not particularly fond of Jesse Quackenbush for some of his beliefs and past actions, but in the news story today, I feel that the mayor stepped way out of bounds with her statement, "I can promise you my consumer dollar will not be going to that restaurant,“ Mayor Ginger Nelson said during Wednesday's inclusivity and equality roundtable discussion. "But it comes back to being an individual decision.” My question is: If it is an individual decision, and I think it is, why make such a public statement about it? That is certainly not a Christian attitude The more we keep slapping people about, the longer the race problem will continue. Jesse, just change the name and sign, and for the rest of us, keep your personal feelings to yourself.

Jim Cabbell/Amarillo