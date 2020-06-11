Thoughtful coverage

puts protests in context

Re: June 7 article, “Austin activists: Militant group co-opts Black Lives Matter protests, skews message.”

Thank you to Julie Chang and the Statesman for this wonderful piece of investigative journalism.

She did a great job unraveling some of the complex threads involved in the recent protests and riots. By exploring the various groups involved, their acknowledged leadership — or lack thereof — and their stated agendas, she helped me understand how a peaceful "Austin-style" protest for equality and justice could devolve into lawless mayhem, vandalism, and criminal acts of violence.

By naming the players, even if some of them refused to be identified by name, she gave me talking points to use when I hear people lump all protest participants together. This is why I love the newspaper: Thoughtful, in-depth coverage that puts important events in context so we can make sense of what's happening around us. That's very hard to find in any other medium.

Pat Grigadean, Austin

A new understanding

and a vow to speak up

As a white person, when reading about black males injured or killed when resisting arrest, I have frequently thought (and said), “Why don’t they just follow the officers’ instructions and avoid a needless confrontation?”

I finally get it — they can’t be sure what kind of officer they would be dealing with. I finally get it — every time they are outside, they feel like prey. I finally get it — and I am embarrassed that it took me so long!

Right now, I am making a commitment to speak up, speak out, and work to do what I can to make a difference and to help others “get it” as well.

Pat Rueter, Austin

Missing Austin, but not

this mayor and council

I am a 74-year-old, lifelong resident of Austin — until two years ago when I was driven out by property taxes.

For a while I wondered if I had done the right thing. As time goes on, I realize that I have done the right thing. The reason for it is your city council.

They are out to destroy this city. The mayor nor most of the council care about Austin the way they should. They are against law enforcement and now some are calling for the police chief to resign.

They don't care about the citizens -- only the power they have and they want more. Not sure what happened to the recall petition, but wish that recall will happen. I truly miss Austin, the city I love, but it's going to hell in a handbag thanks to this mayor and council.

Seaborn Rountree, Gonzales

APD needs “real reform,”

training on de-escalation

When I watched video footage of Austin police advancing on retreating protesters on the side of Interstate 35, and then shooting some in close range with “less lethal” ammunition, I was horrified. All I could think as I watched the numerous acts of brutality against my fellow Austinites was: Who does this city belong to? The police or the citizens that pay the taxes that provide police salaries?

I understand that being a police officer is an incredibly difficult and dangerous job and that there are many, many honorable officers. These honorable officers should also want to root out the officers that are abusing their power.

We need real reform within the APD, including training on deescalation and racial justice.

Esha Clearfield, Austin

To protect each other,

we should sacrifice

I have observed our efforts to end or ease the effects of COVID-19 with interest.

I listen to people on the news complain that they are mentally stressed because they cannot congregate at beaches, bars, parks, churches, schools, theaters or their favorite haunts because it infringes on their freedom. The most absurd protesters seem more intent on self-serving indulgences.

I hold our president, our governor(s), our members of Congress (national and state), and mayors (local officials) equally accountable. That's how I will determine my vote in the primaries and in November. Is a few weeks or months at home or following protocols too hard for us? Folks in the Great Depression, and World Wars I and II made real sacrifices. We should do what we need to do to protect each other.

Sam Manning, Round Rock