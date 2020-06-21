To many, including us, it seems as if 2020 has been a decade already. The Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns have changed lives, wreaked havoc on schools, and cut businesses off at the knees. "Flatten the curve" was the mantra of the day. In the early days of the spread, there was much uncertainty about how it was transmitted, how contagious, the severity of symptoms, and whether the sick was going to overrun our medical system’s capacity to cope. A "safety first" approach was taken, and we were asked, or often forced, into our homes as a way to limit human contact and disease spread. As time passed, more data became available, businesses were reeling from the lack of demand, and there were passionate calls to reopen our economies.

Indeed, some places took very different approaches. Two of those places were Lubbock and Amarillo, and those make for a good case study of whether lockdowns were "good" or "bad." Lubbock went to a shelter-in-place style lockdown, but Amarillo remained more open and permissive to business operations. During the later stages, many in Lubbock began to openly question the effectiveness of the lockdowns and pointed to ailing businesses’ need to reopen their doors and pointed to Amarillo as the rationale for those arguments. Indeed, we all know business owners that were suffering mightily during this time (and continuing today).

But did Amarillo really fare much better? Well, even to our surprise, not really. You might think that businesses being open meant more economic activity. But an examination of sales tax revenue from the Texas Comptroller’s Office suggests otherwise.

The figure here shows the annual growth in sales tax for each community from the previous year and they follow almost identical paths. Both communities were experiencing solid revenue growth in the early part of the year, but that growth declined and became negative at almost the same time and by the same amount. Now, maybe Amarillo residents followed shelter-in-place rules without being told, or maybe Lubbock residents just ignored the order (or a little of both). But the more likely scenario is that the results of the virus and consumer response was about the same everywhere…people just were not shopping.

These data will undoubtedly be updated as tax payments are sent in (especially from online retailers), but the upshot is that Lubbock’s lockdown did not seem to affect business activity in any significantly different way than in Amarillo. Perhaps Amarillo businesses will be better prepared to rebound as demand returns. Perhaps Lubbock will suffer more business closures, which are always delayed in time from when the business activity is decreased. We cannot answer those questions yet. But what we can say is that the Coronavirus has dealt a serious blow to area businesses and that will be reflected in city and county budgets for some time to come.

Also pictured in the figure is the sales tax revenue growth for our sister cities of Midland and Odessa to the south. And it tells the story we all already know too well. The oil price collapse has significantly impacted those communities on a scale we have thankfully not seen on the South Plains or the Panhandle. The perfect storm of an oil glut and the virus delivered a devastating blow to our fellow Texans to the south.

None of us are out of the wilderness yet.

Darren Hudson, Ph.D., is professor and Combest Endowed Chair of Agricultural Competitiveness at Texas Tech.

James Kemper is an assistant professor at South Plains College.