A learned appreciation

for ’middle-class values’

As a young, very liberal college student, I sometimes derided my father’s "bourgeois attitudes." His calm response: "When you get to my age, my boy, you’ll find there’s something to be said for those middle-class values."

After 48 years of work – at my first job, I worked 50 hours a week for $100 — property rights and the rule of law are indeed important to me. I don’t believe this has made me reject social justice. I’ve spent a decade teaching low-income students, some with disabilities, I do my share of volunteering. Yet when I object to both the George Floyd murder, and the violent riots, I receive a torrent of abuse about white privilege and racism, much of it from friends and family on the left.

I hope that in the coming months a more nuanced, centrist attitude prevails. This polarization to the left and right won’t bring anything good.

John Robey, Austin

Conversations yield

a new understanding

I'm a conservative 62-year-old white guy who never took "white privilege" seriously until recently. I was advised to read Martin Luther King’s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" and watch the movie, "Just Mercy."

Both were eye-opening, yet non-political. I was exposed to none of this during my schooling and am poorer for it. I’ve written letters to key government officials urging them to incorporate works like these into our secondary schools curriculum.

My closest black friend patiently allows me to ask sensitive questions without fear of offending him. Seeing life through his eyes has wakened me. If you're black, please take a risk and tell your story to a white person who will listen. If you're white, step out of your comfort zone and ask a black person to share their perspective with you.

Legislation won’t change hearts and minds nearly as much as person-to-person conversations at the grassroots.

Neel Woods, Dripping Springs

Not keen on Trump,

but he’ll vote for him

Before 2016 I never thought I ever could vote for Donald Trump. I've been a Trump supporter merely because I couldn't and wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton.

What bothers me most now about President Trump is how he focuses on negative things, tweets, people and issues. At this recent rally it's mostly about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Capitol Hill Occupation Protest, Joe Biden, and on and on. I find I can't listen to him these days. I can't/won’t vote for Joe Biden and it should be obvious that Biden is still part of the problem from an old regime. So, while I'm not thrilled with President Trump, I find I'll have to vote for him again.

I'm sure many other people must find themselves in the same fix. Where have all the good leaders gone?

Peter Stern, Driftwood

We could all do more

to make the world better

This is not a great time in our world's history.

I have decided that this terrible time is a wonderful time for good people to look around and make the world better. We know we have places that can be improved. This is our opportunity. We all can see now how badly we have been doing in so many ways.

We can look at ourselves and find ways to do better. We can practice loving one another. We can practice respect and kindness and integrity. We can see everyone for the blessing they truly are.

My decision may be all for naught. We can do better, and hopefully enough people will see it that way. I am praying for all of us.

Annette Naish, Austin

Together, young and old

can address climate crisis

Re: June 21 article, "Thunberg has hope for climate, despite inaction"

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has done a remarkable job inspiring people around the world and in Austin. Last fall, thousands of young people joined her to bring attention to looming climate crisis. One cannot but sympathize with the young who are screaming for action by powerful policy makers. If young and old join forces in demanding action, it is possible to address climate change. It is our responsibility to elect leaders who will listen to them.

Kalpana Sutaria, Austin