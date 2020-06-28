AGN Media Editorial Board

As it became apparent the coronavirus was accelerating across Texas and other states, the pressure built for state and local officials to act in terms of making difficult decisions.

Gov. Greg Abbott moved late last week, tapping the brakes on the state’s reopening one day and ordering bars closed at noon Friday in another. It is no doubt a setback, especially for those who operate and work at such establishments, but it was a necessary step as COVID-19 infections steadily escalated and bars seen as primary locations for the virus to spread.

Let’s face it. Such establishments were not created for social distancing and other public health protocols implemented to curb coronavirus spread. They are typically places where the music is loud, conversations up close and space shared by a mostly younger group of people. That is a difficult dynamic to change.

Abbott acted when it appeared he had no other choice. In addition to shuttering the state’s bars (which can still offer curbside and delivery service), he reduced restaurant capacity from 75 percent back to 50 percent and suspended elective surgeries in the state’s four most populous counties (Harris, Bexar, Dallas, Travis).

The numbers are sobering. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported almost 6,000 new cases Thursday, pushing the state’s total past 130,000 with almost 2,300 deaths. Locally, the numbers have largely flattened out since a spike in cases resulted in the state deploying a surge response team to help tamp down the numbers last month. Amarillo officials announced Wednesday a net increase of just 21 COVID-19 cases.

Part of the state’s statistical rise can be attributed to expanded testing, but the troubling number is the infection rate. More people are not only being tested, but a greater percentage are testing positive.

It got Abbott’s attention, and he acted accordingly.

"As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families," said Abbott. "This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."

The pandemic continues to roil the sports world. The defending Texas League champion Sod Poodles are yet to play a game, causing economic ripples across the area. The Belmont Stakes horse race was held without fans, and officials announced the New York Marathon has been canceled. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Derby, set for Sept. 5, is scheduled to take place before a much smaller crowd than its 150,000 capacity.

Texas has been slowly reopening its economy since early May. That comes after nearly a month and a half of stay-at-home orders across the state kept people inside except for essential errands. No one wants to see another round of mandated staying home and its accompanying economic devastation. Abbott himself has characterized such action as a last resort.

Which means for the foreseeable future, people need to adhere to the repeated health protocols voiced by elected leaders and public health officials: wear a face covering, wash your hands regularly, avoid large gatherings and maintain social distance (six feet) from people outside your household. These measures continue to be effective in slowing the spread of a highly contagious disease.

The wearing of face masks has become a contentious topic recently, and, truth be told, the advice from national subject matter experts has on occasion, especially early on, sent mixed messages to the public.

Amarillo College announced face coverings would be mandatory on its campus with an exception for anyone alone in an office. Texas Tech announced a similar face mask policy for students, faculty and staff earlier this week.

Local officials are reluctant to make face coverings mandatory, although they continue to encourage citizens to wear them in public settings. As of Friday, Abbott had not made face masks mandatory.

Officials have appealed to citizens that wearing a face mask in public is a courteous choice, not something intended to deprive people of their personal liberty. We encourage the wearing of face coverings in public spaces where people congregate.

Whether one describes it as a pause or a step backward doesn’t matter. What’s important is that everyone must understand the state’s immediate future in terms of COVID-19 impact now rests in the hands of each and every Texan.