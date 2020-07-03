You can't revive an economy in the throes of a crippling and deadly pandemic without containing the disease. And you can't contain a disease for which there is no cure without people wearing masks. On Thursday, more than three months after the coronavirus pandemic had taken the lives of 2,525 Texans and pushed nearly 2.7 million Texans to seek unemployment assistance, Gov. Greg Abbott finally got the message. What took him so long?

Abbott’s order requiring people to wear masks in public spaces in most counties marks a significant and necessary course correction in Texas’ bungled reopening effort. After weeks of feebly asserting the government could not make such a demand of Texans, the governor realized it must.

"We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another — and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces," Abbott said Thursday.

For the past two months, the governor has acted as if efforts to tamp down the coronavirus were at odds with sustaining businesses. In reality — and our disastrous Texas reopening has made clear — we can’t revive the economy without aggressively containing the virus. Businesses won’t stay open long if employees are falling ill and customers don’t feel safe coming in.

As the state reopened this spring with no mask requirement, some Texans developed a false sense of complacency, that somehow the COVID threat had passed. They resumed activities that allowed the virus to spread. And our state government was in no position to contain it. Abbott imprudently reopened the state this spring despite the fact that Texas did not meet three of the four criteria recommended by his own advisers — a steadily declining number of cases, significantly more testing and a robust contract-tracing program.

Texas met one benchmark, though: It had enough empty hospital beds to handle new waves of sick patients, a fact Abbott emphasized each time he lifted another round of restrictions. It’s a shame Abbott wasn’t more focused on making sure those beds wouldn’t be needed. Now they are filling up with people who are struggling to breathe, who may die if their bodies can’t get enough oxygen. Their pain, their medical bills, their lost time with their families, their lost time at work — perhaps these costs could have been avoided if Abbott had acted more decisively to contain the virus.

Masks would have been the obvious place to start. Studies show they considerably slow the spread of the disease, trapping the respiratory droplets that could make someone else sick. A simple cloth face covering is a small ask in this pandemic, no more intrusive than the seat belts Texas law requires people to wear.

All along Abbott has recommended people wear masks. Unfortunately, with a portion of his Republican base viewing masks as a symbol of government overreach, the governor initially refused to require them, and even blocked cities and counties from doing so. He started to reverse himself in mid-June, announcing a surprise loophole allowing local officials to require businesses to require masks of their employees and customers. That gave rise to a patchwork of regulations and more inconsistent messaging around a point Abbott should have made clear from the start: Masks are essential anytime you’re out in public.

Abbott’s strange odyssey on masks, as well as his bizarre about-face this spring on stay-at-home orders, reflect a governor driven more by political calculations than the fundamental business of keeping Texans safe. The governor finally landed in the right place, but only after his refusal to act became untenable.

Texas has endured another record-breaking week of spiking coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Austin saw its average daily COVID hospitalizations skyrocket from 25 to 55 in just 10 days. Doctors in San Antonio told CNN they’re already overwhelmed, forced to decide which patients will get potentially life-saving treatments. In Houston, where COVID patients arriving by ambulance sometimes wait more than an hour for staff to find them a hospital bed, the situation is so dire that epidemiologist Lauren Ancel Meyers told ProPublica: "It is time to be alarmed."

We also recognize the economic pain of this pandemic is very real. Legions of Texans are struggling to pay the rent or make payroll while business has dwindled. But the last two months we’ve learned one lesson the hard way: We cannot get back to normalcy by reopening businesses, suggesting some cleaning and spacing recommendations, and then hoping for the best.

Abbott’s long-overdue mask order is one step that should help bend our state’s coronavirus curve — and, we hope, prove to Texans that the best path to a healthier economy is healthier people.