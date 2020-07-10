If it is proven to be true that the president knew about the bounty on American troops, would he still be fit for office? There are people who want things to stay the same. Keep Black people down. But God has his eye on all of you who don’t want progress for the Black people.

What has President Trump done for this country? He is a racist, an egomaniac. Go to his rally and come home with the virus to your family. He is a liar and traitor to his country. He loves Vladimir Putin. Why is he afraid of that man? He loves Putin, our enemy. He is his puppeteer.

God loves Black people the same, maybe more, than whites. He loves us all, and he does not like corruption. Read the Bible. Don’t just pick it up for show like the president did.

Vivian Smith/Lubbock