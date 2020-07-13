Why won’t Trump

release his records?

Re: July 10 article, "Trump must open his finances to prosecutors."

After saying he would release his tax records and then changing his mind, and then being subpoenaed and refusing to comply, President Trump said he would not release them because it was his right as president.

Now that he is told that he does not have such a right, he still refuses to release them. Clearly he is hiding something. Why else refuse? There is no longer a principle of executive privilege. He is acting like a criminal trying to hide the evidence of his crime(s).

Steve Davidson, Georgetown

Foreign student policy

should be reconsidered

I am flabbergasted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s new guidelines that require foreign students with an F-1 visa to stay in their country of origin if their university is fully online for the fall semester or if they are taking all online classes. And, if they are already in the United States, they must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction, to remain in lawful status.

This would cause an unnecessary expense for foreign students, and not to mention this policy is discriminatory. Students in the U.S. on an F-1 visa contribute to the economy.

This policy should be reconsidered.

Victor McIntosh, Austin

Anti-Biden voters don’t

provide any evidence

Re: July 10 letter to the editor, "The ’unpleasant’ vote can be preventative."

Yet another letter decrying the terrible things that would happen with Joe Biden as president as compared to the corruption of Donald Trump, without providing any supporting evidence.

This can only lead the reader to assume the argument is "Republicans good, Democrats bad," the modern-day equivalent of "Four legs good, two legs bad!" For evidence of the moral depreciation of Donald Trump, one only needs to absorb any news source other than Fox News or Rush Limbaugh.

Steven L. Jones, Austin

The reason Pence may be

bigger danger than Trump

I listened attentively and with an open mind to Vice President Pence’s COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday. His failure to answer questions was appalling. While he "sounded" smooth, which is pleasing and in stark contrast to President Trump, every answer — or should I say non-answer — consistently turned into little more than praise for the administration, provided misleading/false statements about how all is good and how the country’s making far more progress than what health experts and (Republican and Democratic) governors say.

Moreover, his delivery style is unique, making it hard for reporters to interrupt and stop him. Pence has a penchant for non-stop talking without taking a breath, rendering it nearly impossible to question what he says and hold him accountable — something he probably learned as a radio commentator. In short, Pence’s discourse is more insidious and, yes, perhaps more worrisome and dangerous than the president’s.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin

Only recourse is to vote,

and it’s under attack

Politically, billionaires have the advantage. They can buy the best accountants, the best attorneys and the worst politicians.

All we’ve got left is our voting system, which the Republicans are attacking with suppression tactics, like gerrymandering. If you don’t know what gerrymandering means, you are not remotely qualified to vote.

C. K. Roberts, Austin

A kinder, gentler side of

the police department

Defunding police? On Saturday, April 16, 2016, the Austin Police Department Victim Services brought me the information my brother was deceased, here in Austin.

The officer and counselor provided the details and the contacts for disposition of his body. I had no knowledge of any such service by Austin Police Department.

Any defunding of APD should be considered carefully and most thoroughly as to what services and amounts. For here is a kinder, gentler part of the APD. More citizens should be made aware of the fine officers implementing this (service).

Douglas Stidham, Austin