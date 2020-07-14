Don’t target vulnerable

Texans with budget cuts

Re: July 10 article, "Proposal cuts $130 million from Texas health agency to ease coronavirus-battered budget."

Proposed budget cuts in state health and human services would shrink some of the top cost-effective programs at the expense of the most disadvantaged Texans, including those with disabilities. The National Early Intervention Longitudinal Study found that 46% of kids with disabilities in the Early Childhood Intervention program won't need costly special education services as a result of the early intervention services. Early treatment of traumatic brain injuries reduces recovery cost and times.

Given Texas' massive rainy day fund, the extra billions the federal government has sent and will send, and multiple opportunities to close revenue loopholes, leadership can not claim helplessness in state finances. State leaders can show they've learned something in the pandemic by rejecting these ill-advised cuts and planning the next state budget to meet the needs of Texans, and plan for the future. Anything less is an abdication of their responsibility.

Dennis Borel, executive director of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities, Austin

Could employers pass

their own morality test?

On July 8, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that nonprofit employers with religious or moral objections do not have to provide insurance coverage for contraceptives. Before any employer is allowed to deny contraception to employees based on this ruling, I think the employer should pass a religious or moral test to prove that they are indeed moral.

They should prove that they do not lie, cheat, steal or covet their neighbor’s wife, husband or significant other. They should also show that they treat others as they would like to be treated. I doubt many employers who want to deny employees access to coverage for contraception could tolerate any real scrutiny of their own morals or adherence to religious precepts.

This ruling is really about forcing unwanted pregnancies on women while saving money on insurance. This ruling hides issues of sex, power and money under the cloak of religion and morals. Oldest game in town.

Beki Halpin, Pflugerville

Not covering birth

control is even costlier

Why would there be such dissent over covering birth control? It helps a woman prevent an unplanned pregnancy that could lead to an unwanted or unplanned child, or to an abortion. And if that child is born, who supports it? Many of the bills will fall to us taxpayers.

Women know these facts, which is why they use precautions. Birth control is not expensive, but those who need it need the insurance coverage. It amazes me that a health insurance carrier would want to pay for prenatal care, birth and a child's subsequent medical care versus birth control. The women who are using birth control are not sinners, they are responsible people.

Sex is going to happen between unmarried people. Get over it and mind your own business.

Susan Coe, Austin

The governor and his

mask order need to go

No, I will not wear a mask. I will not comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s tyranny. I will not accept his lies and propaganda. I will not wear a symbol of submission to his imagined power. The governor has exceeded his authority, and I sincerely hope the people of Texas rise up and correct our mistake of trusting him.

Ray Sweat, Paige

Why have Texans in

Congress gone silent?

Forcing schools to reopen in the fall or risk losing federal funds is ridiculous, dangerous and foolhardy. How are parents supposed to feel confident that their children are safe, that the teachers are safe, when the Trump administration is woefully inadequate in terms of information, testing and organization of any kind, much less empathy?

There is such a lack of leadership in this country right now. What is the plan? Is there one? If not, why aren't Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Chip Roy loudly and strongly advocating for a serious, science and fact-based plan to move forward?

Sandra Alvarez, Austin