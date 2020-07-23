Clearly Texas GOP had

no virtual backup plan

In the face of a cascade of losing lawsuits, Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey continued to insist the state party’s convention would be held on site with thousands of delegates convening in Houston. It is apparent that during this time frame no one in the party was working on a virtual backup plan, as evidenced by lengthy delays in the online convention kickoff.

As a registered Texas Republican, this is an embarrassment to our party and its leadership, which is actually a contradiction in terms at this point.

Tom G. Price, Austin

Rushed reopening made

mortuary trucks necessary

Re: July 18 article, "Texas requests more mortuary trucks as coronavirus deaths hit triple digits for third day in a row."

The story states "an additional 14 refrigerated mortuary trucks" were being sent to Texas, after eight were sent in early April.

It's sad that Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to man up to causing this spike because he chose to follow President Donald Trump rather than that thing called "science," and opened up Texas wildly prematurely. The curve hadn't even stopped going up, let alone flattened.

Not to let the moment pass, I humbly suggest that we honor the governor's wise leadership by parking the trucks in a single area and calling it "Abbottville." I'll even help pay for the signs.

Jeffrey Lazar, Lakeway

Don’t dishonor Hegar

with insulting nickname

Sen. John Cornyn, allow me to quote from your official U.S. Senate website: "I am personally dedicated to looking out for the interests of all military personnel, active and retired, who call Texas home. The honor-bound agreement between our men and women in uniform and our nation does not end at retirement. No veteran should ever be forgotten."

I further quote: "Senator Cornyn learned the value of patriotic service to our country from his father ... ."

You never served in the military. Maj. MJ Hegar served with distinction, put herself in harm’s way every day, and received the Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor.

Yet you lower yourself to President Donald Trump’s level and dishonor the military service of your father, and of Hegar, by giving her the insulting nickname "Hollywood Hegar."

You should be ashamed of yourself. It's time to have a senator who respects our military.

Thomas Olsen, Georgetown

Abbott’s praise rings

hollow amid pandemic

Re: July 14 article, "Amid coronavirus woes, hospitalizations in Texas hold above 10,000."

Gov. Greg Abbott recently praised President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for "working alongside our communities to keep Texans safe and mitigate the spread of the virus." This, at a time when Texas was setting new records in virus deaths.

Can he get any more sycophantic? What an embarrassment to a state reeling from the virus and and seeing no end in sight.

Peggy Bird, Austin

Take this moment to

examine your thinking

Hearing that God sent President Donald Trump to save the U.S. has been baffling. But maybe there's a nugget of wisdom in that dogma.

Consider the spotlight now on the white privilege at the core of the Republican Party’s winning strategy since Richard Nixon. Dog-whistle strategies, like the Willie Horton ad by George H.W. Bush, have persisted, while Trump and his willing or scared enablers are fully invested in white supremacy.

But white progressives are not off the hook here. The social construct of white race supremacy has persisted even there, subtly coded in language and rationale. Our still mostly segregated lives have socialized white communities to a tolerated systemic suppression of non-whites. If you think you are post racism then please test that by reading Robin DiAngelo’s "White Fragility." It opened my eyes to how deeply embedded white supremacy is in our economy, culture and thinking. Perhaps that is a divine message.

Steve Lumpkin, Austin

Virus ‘just disappearing’

into refrigerated trucks

President Donald Trump has steadfastly refused to assist the states in fighting the coronavirus with any coordinated national plan. His insistence that the economy must open back up has placed large portions of the population in danger. Most of his actions against the virus have been his wishful words that the virus will "disappear" at some point.

Does anyone else see the very dark irony in that the most visible assistance we are seeing from the federal government is the refrigerated trailers being supplied to help store the bodies that are overwhelming our morgues as people die from the virus? Perhaps this is how the president sees the virus as "just disappearing."

Howard Moore, Round Rock