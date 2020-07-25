Have you ever seen a real, live bald eagle? I have. Years ago, my parents took the kids and me to see the bald eagle’s nest in Llano County. It was a sight to behold.

The nest itself was enormous. It rested in a bare-branched tree, and took up the better part of the middle branches. After we exclaimed over its size for a few minutes, it moved! There, in the middle of the nest, was a baby eagle, bobbing its head up and down as if to say, "Look at me! I’m the one you came to see!"

We pulled out our binoculars and watched the young bird. It gave us quite a show, sometimes opening its mouth wide, sometimes ducking to hide, other times spreading its wings in wishful thinking. After a while, we wondered where its parents were.

Surely, they weren’t far. But we couldn’t see them. We had heard that both parents stayed close, watching over their baby, sharing in the responsibility of seeing their offspring safely to young adulthood. But as far as we could tell, that little guy was alone.

Then my dad saw him. The Daddy Eagle. He sat on the tip-top of a thick, bare tree trunk, and he actually looked like an extension of the trunk. Closer examination through the binoculars revealed that, yes, that was Daddy bird. He’d been there all along.

Our attention was then drawn away from the baby, as we watched the guardian. He perched in the next tree over. He was several yards higher than his child, and could see directly into the nest. From his position, he could view everything that went on in that entire region. He sat there quietly, only moving his head from time to time to keep watch.

After a while, our attention was drawn back to the baby. It got restless, flapping its wings, opening its beak wide, approaching panic level. "Somebody feed me! Somebody take care of me!"

Then, it happened. With a spread of his tail feathers and a glorious swoop of his wings, Daddy Eagle soared! It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen, ever. The grand eagle rose majestically through the air, above the nest, into some far trees, back above the nest, and then he swooshed down into the valley beyond view, toward the Llano River.

The baby bobbed. He squawked. He worried and fretted and complained, wondering why somebody didn’t come and take care of him. If only he knew. His daddy was there all the time. If only we all knew . . . just because we can’t see Someone, it doesn’t mean He isn’t there. Watching us. Protecting us. Providing for our needs.

Before long, the daddy showed up again with some kind of yummy, nutritious treat. The baby disappeared in the shadow of his father’s wings. All was right with his world.

During these uncertain times, when I feel anxious and afraid, I remember that moment. I picture my heavenly Father, keeping watch over my world. And I’m reminded that I don’t need to worry. He will take care of me, and He’ll provide everything I need.

Isaiah 40:31 "Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly perfect children, and far-too-many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com.