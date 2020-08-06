Fearful people make terrible leaders. An attempt to please and appease a noisy minority only compounds and tangles the matters far beyond the original demands. And that is precisely the goal.

Also, the end result will often be detrimental to not just the principles of the issue, but also the innocent bystanders who have a passing or emotional involvement. A prime example is the total collapse of professional sports in America.

Now, instead of standing and honoring the flag of our nation before a sports match as had been done for many decades, the newest protest fad to kneel during the national anthem has taken over. The owners and the leagues have capitulated to the demands of a minority to be allowed to show blatant disrespect for the symbol of the remarkable republic for which it stands. This is the same nation which made it possible through long struggles and wars for these pampered and highly-paid athletes to have the privilege of playing for gobs of money.

How does this work? The threat seems to be that if these celebrities do not get their way, they will ruin the team owners. The athletes want to make a statement. That’s fine, but when one is under contract and the principle of the contract states that certain behavior will be exhibited, the individual agreeing to the contract surrenders everything outside the contract. Therfore, the individual should comply.

It looks like that is now passé.

Here is the danger: the goose which lays the golden egg dies. The repulsed fans stay away from what they see as a tainted group working against the fans’ values. The game, the contest, the sports are ruined forever. Just look at the plummeting attendance (not related to COVID-19). The latest repugnant behavior saw WNBA players actually troop off the court before our national anthem was played.

What these pampered players do not realize is that their fans do not like them now.

Voters don’t like politicians who pander to suddenly-important issues that have not been important for well-over 100 years.

The fad of destroying or removing monuments is a gross failure of leadership. This failure is due failing to be brave.

Qui Audet Adipiscitur: Who dares, wins. In the case of 110- year-old monuments suddenly becoming offensive, the mob dared and the mob won. The results of leadership capitulation will be far-reaching. This is just the beginning. Remember, reparations is the next stated goal of the Black Lives Matter group.

Faddish fashions of philosophy usually damage society as being change for no useful purpose to the society. The examples of socialism and the horrendous bloodbath of French Revolution "egalitarianism" mayhem are examples.

Fear is an extremely useful tool for directing human behavior. In recent times it has been the drumbeat of "Russia," "impeachment," and now very effectively: COVID-19. We have been conditioned to be fearful. We have also been trained to be compliant to authority.

Now, we are being trained to be fearful and compliant to those who claim the mantle of racial justice. Instead of deliberate, thoughtful action, the Bastrop County Commissioners Court voted to remove a 110-year-old monument from the courthouse grounds. The vote was 4-0-1 with all Republicans voting to remove the monument. The court’s lone Democrat, Mark Meuth, cast an abstention vote, which basically is a vote for removal.

Why? An abstention is only appropriate when there is a conflict of interest in the issue being voted upon. There was no conflict of interest here. There was only fear on all five members’ part.

This is and the property tax increase voted on last year (for 2020) are the best reasons to very closely evaluate the so-called leadership exhibited by the Bastrop County Commissioners Court.