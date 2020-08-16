"When you look through the years and see what you could have been. Oh, what you might have been, if you'd had more time."

From "The Long Way Home," by Supertramp

If only we had more time to take care of this, do that, handle some responsibility, mend some fence.

Not just make things right, but make everything right. Wouldn’t that be sweet?

The thing about time is the older one grows, the less one seems to have. An unrelenting sense of urgency can assume the controls of life.

I admit working through this to some extent. I feel more compelled to reach out to friends of seasons past, to read books I’ve for whatever reason pushed aside and to strive to make a real difference in the world before my time, uh, expires. What isn’t on my bucket list that should be?

Maybe a lot of people deal with these things. There’s another old rock song (my nostalgia is showing) that includes the lyrics, "I’ve got too much time on my hands." Not the case here, or I suspect, with a lot of others. That might have been the case a few months ago, briefly, but time marches on, unabated even by a pandemic.

Because we have only limited time here and we don’t get advance knowledge as far as how much of it will be doled out to us, it seems a contributor to a growing lack of patience in the world. Certainly, this is fed by a culture that often reinforces the "me-first, me-now" narrative. From my personal perspective, though, the best things typically require taking the long view.

This is not a popular position. I am a big fan of the long view because I believe in its payoff. There are multiple applications, so let’s explore several beginning with raising children. This is not to tell anyone how to do a difficult and demanding thing. Different approaches work for different people. For us, this was a lengthy commitment in which we saw ourselves raising adults who would behave as contributing members of society.

We were older than others when we had our children so we were financially more stable and we had a built-in family support network. I realize everyone is not so fortunate. We focused more on being parents of our kids than being their friends. This is not always easy. I often reminded them that I was not their friend (something in those moments they readily agreed with).

The point, though, was to provide consistent guidance, boundaries and consequences (good and bad) throughout their childhood and adolescence. The payoff for us now that they are 23 and 20 years old, is we really are also friends. It is a beautiful two-way street paved with mutual love, respect and appreciation for who they have become. Heck, these days I seek their counsel as often as they seek mine.

There are no guarantees in life. Just because someone works out every day doesn’t mean a free pass on health challenges. The long view offers few assured outcomes. Ours was not the only way, but it was the only way that worked for us, committing and staying the course through the ups and downs that would take place during the coming, unforeseeable years.

I would love for the same thing to be true in our professional life. I have so much respect (and a little envy) of friends who have enjoyed long careers with little or no interruptions. At one point, I saw that as a realistic personal goal. Nothing would have been better than to spend 45 or so years in the newsroom, telling stories about amazing things and incredible people. It was not to be.

I remember telling a class at Texas Tech back during my first newspaper stint that I had been working for the same employer in the same building for almost 25 years. Then I told them I worked there 10 years before my first promotion. Their faces went blank. This was a roomful of 19- to 22-year-olds trying to process such a thing. In the eyes of some, 90 days is an eternity.

Obviously, many corners of the professional world have changed. Experience doesn’t seem to hold as much sway as it once did. Likewise, working for a company 40 years before receiving a gold watch at a retirement party doesn’t have the same kind of romanticized appeal it once did. Some workplaces are not designed for long tenures, and most people these days are unwilling to work a decade before moving up in the ranks. In fact, now we hear tales of employees wondering why they haven’t been promoted after 30 days on the job.

The long view in the professional world back in the day had its place. Employers and employees were committed to each other and looked out for each other. Sadly, those days are practically gone. I’m not sure that’s such a good thing.

Also vanishing to some extent is the long view when it comes to faith. There is the old story about the church potluck where everyone is told to keep their spoon because something good (dessert) is coming. That’s a mantra people of faith live by – life here is a temporary prelude to something eternally better. It was the regular encouragement of many New Testament authors: patient endurance through whatever trials might come. We are just passing through what is now often (and sadly) described as a post-Christian world geared for instant gratification.

That is a real temptation gaining a greater foothold these days. Conventional wisdom says why wait? Now is the only moment that matters so don’t let it slip away. I admit it has a certain appeal.

But so does the long view. I am convinced something better is coming, and I, for one, am looking forward to it.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.