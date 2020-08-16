AGN Media Editorial Board

The past few days have been a whirlwind of activity in the college sports world, but none of the action is occurring on the field of play. Instead of the usual practice regimen and accompanying countdown to kickoff, officials have come to grips with weightier matters.

At the top of that list has been deciding whether to have a college football season during a virus outbreak that took hold across the country in March and continues to have significant impact every day.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced they would not play this fall while the other three Power-5 conferences, the Big 12, Southeastern and Atlantic Coast, have said they would move ahead with adjusted schedules.

Locally, for now anyway, this means Texas Tech will have a 2020 football season. University officials announced a plan where home games at Jones AT&T Stadium will be played before crowds limited to 25 percent capacity (roughly 16,500). Tech officials said safety protocols will be in place for games.

The decision is important for the Lubbock economy. A half-dozen Red Raider home football games will translate into dollars for hotels, restaurant, retail outlets and others. They also represent some sense of normalcy for people who have weathered a steady diet of bad news as a result of COVID-19. That said, we point to what Gov. Greg Abbott said during his stops in Lubbock and El Paso on Thursday: Texans must remain vigilant in abiding by health protocols such as wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing.

All of this also comes as colleges and schools prepare for their opening day of classes. Many public schools across the state begin their fall term Monday. Classes are scheduled to begin at Tech on Aug. 24.

The Big 12 released a revised schedule Wednesday with members playing one home non-conference game and a nine-game league schedule beginning Sept. 26. For Red Raider fans, the revamped schedule means Tech is set to host Texas in its conference opener. Tech’s complement of home games concludes Dec. 5 against Kansas. The league championship will take place Dec. 12 in Arlington.

Conferences deciding to play have been criticized as have those opting to wait until the spring. On Thursday, the NCAA canceled fall sports championships, a move that does not impact major college football since the College Football Playoff is overseen by the conferences.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the league listened to medical experts and is taking the path it sees as best for the league, which also has said athletes will be tested for COVID-19 three times each week and school officials are required to verify no athletes testing positive in their most recent test will be on the field of play. To its credit, the Big 12 said it will honor scholarships of athletes who opt out of playing because they are concerned about the virus.

"The biggest argument (for playing) is that nobody has told us that it’s poorly advised to go forward and do what we are doing," Bowlsby said in our story. "If we get to the place where our doctors and scientists say, "You guys got two wheels off the tracks and you’re headed for a train wreck,’ we will pivot that day."

In other words, a fluid situation will remain fluid. The Big 12 expects the virus will continue to have an impact throughout the fall. Rosters will be affected. Games could be scrubbed, and as was evident in the spring, the entire schedule could be shut down.

"We will find ourselves with bumpy spots during the fall," the commissioner said. "There isn’t any doubt about that. But I think we’re very well prepared to deal with those things, and so I feel good about the decision going forward."

For months, Big 12 and Tech athletic officials have been working on their plans to have a football season and to do so safely for athletes, staff and fans. Like so many other events that have taken place the past five months, they are navigating a challenging situation for which there is no roadmap.

Officials must continue to listen to medical advisers and act accordingly. Slowly moving forward is the course for now while staying vigilant and adjusting quickly if – and when – necessary.