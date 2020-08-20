"The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them," the Black journalist Ida B. Wells once said. Having been born into slavery and then documenting lynchings in the decades after, she knew well the wrongs that America needed to right before it could truly boast about equality.

Shining a light of truth is central to our mission at the American-Statesman. We usually shine it at our local and state officials to hold them accountable to the public they serve. Today, we’ll shine it on ourselves.

The newspaper is where the stories of our community — of all of our communities — are told. It’s the place for a free exchange of ideas. It’s the place where we collectively work things out for the betterment of us all.

To make that so, we need a diverse newsroom that truly represents the community we serve. To fully tell the story of Central Texas, we need to look like Central Texas.

We’ve taken a hard look at the ethnic and gender diversity of our staff and made a commitment to do better. We’ve decided to share the racial and gender makeup of our staff because we want you to know where we are as a newsroom.

Currently, 65% of our staff is white, compared with 52% of the population of Austin and the 16 surrounding counties that we serve. In those counties, 31% of residents are Latino, 9% are Black and 5% are Asian. Those proportions are all higher than our current staff that is 23% Latino, 6% Black and 4% Asian or Pacific Islander. Like the area we serve, our newsroom is equally split along gender lines.

We are committed to increasing the diversity of our staff to match that of the population we serve by 2025. We will report back each year on how we’re doing.

I’m proud that we’re not the only ones making that commitment. Gannett newspapers across the nation, including our national flagship USA TODAY, are making a similar pledge and publicly sharing their staff diversity data so that they can be held accountable to that commitment. Gannett is aiming to become the most diverse, inclusive and truly representative news organization in America, one that looks like America.

Diversity and inclusion have long been core values for us at the Statesman. For many years, we have included diversity as a factor in our hiring decisions and ensured we had a diverse pool of candidates before filling any job. We have had a strong record of gender diversity in all levels of leadership.

I’m proud of the makeup of our current staff and the important work our journalists do to ensure that our coverage mirrors the communities we serve.

I need look no further than the people who run the news and opinion sides of our newsroom. Managing Editor Andy Alford, a Black woman, and Opinion Editor Juan Castillo, a Hispanic man, both rose to leadership through long and distinguished careers at the Statesman. Like me, they are committed to coverage that is fair and inclusive.

I value their candid insight. We bring different life experiences to every situation and discussion in the newsroom. Those differences make us stronger.

Indeed, diversity makes our whole community and nation stronger. The racial reckoning of the past three months has shown just how much work we all have left to do.

We at the American-Statesman are committed to doing that work. It shows up in the stories we tell and how we tell them, from news coverage of the deaths of Javier Ambler and Mike Ramos to editorials on racial issues at the University of Texas and in the Austin Police Department to business and feature stories that share the voices of a diverse mix of people minority-owned businesses in our community. It even extends to obituaries we choose to elevate with news coverage, of which there have been far too many of late.

We want to know from you how we’re doing. We’ve set up a submission form for your feedback and ideas for stories and communities you’d like to see covered.

We look forward to your input as we continue to shine the light that brings truth to our community.

Bridges is executive editor of the American-Statesman.

