Over the past few months, we’ve watched the social consciousness landscape shift from generally pedestrian in scope to one in which there have been, globally, demonstrative calls for change.

The global demand for a more inclusive approach to social upheaval lends to broadening the base of those covering such actions.

Diversity is that broadening tool.

It can begin with the recognition and celebration of different racial, gender, socioeconomic and geographic backgrounds. The concept could also serve to recognize varied skill sets, abilities, personalities, values and attitudes.

And it must be more than just a water cooler topic. We must do more than just talk about diversity.

Our parent company, Gannett, is releasing diversity census information and disclosing ambitious diversity and inclusion goals, which include guidelines for newsrooms to reach parity with the communities they serve by 2025.

Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman stated it simply: "Inclusion and fairness in the workplace … is not simply the right thing to do; it’s the smart thing to do."

Locally, this means that we will continue our diversity initiatives, which include embracing the challenge of broadening the diversity landscape in the newsroom by ensuring persons of color and women are sought and included in the talent pool when filling open positions. We do this by tapping into recruitment sourcing databases that include the private and public sector, as well as the academic community. These steps are necessary to create a lasting reflection of the community we serve.

Lubbock, a city of more than 255,500 people, is about 53 percent white, 35 percent Hispanic/Latino, 8 percent Black, 2.5 percent Asian and 0.1 percent Native American. Our coverage and editorial staff should reflect that diversity.

We have increased coverage of underserved communities. Last month, reporter Matt Dotray followed up on Lubbock National Bank's announcement earlier in the year, when they unveiled plans to open a new bank branch in the United Supermarkets store on Parkway Drive. This - as bank and city leaders touted at the time - would be the first bank in East Lubbock after that underserved part of the city went without one for nearly a year. But by July, the branch wasn't open. Matt spoke with leaders at Lubbock National Bank and visited the branch as it was under construction, sharing with our readers an updated timeline for the new branch's tentative opening later in August.

Last September, most of the A-J's news staff volunteered to join dozens of other professionals in the community as part of the United Way's United We Read program.

We enjoyed spending time reading the book "Thelma the Unicorn" in front of elementary children in classrooms in all parts of Lubbock and the surrounding area. It was a great opportunity for children of all backgrounds to put a face to the names of the people who work on their local newspaper - and for us to spend time with children in our community. Here's our story about that experience:

https://www.lubbockonline.com/news/20190926/lubbock-county-students-hear-tale-of-thelma-unicorn-on-united-we-read-day

Our Black and Hispanic communities didn’t just begin seeing us after George Floyd’s death. Our communities of color have a voice in our news pages.

We will continue and expand our Community Advisory Board to help us identify and address coverage gaps and serve as another set of eyes and ears in our community.

The newspaper should belong to everyone, and our pages should be as inclusive as possible -- only then will it truly reflect the fullness and diversity of cultural traditions and the embrace of such.

It’s great to talk about diversity, but words void of action simply become inaction.

Jill Nevels-Haun is the Regional Executive Editor of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and Amarillo Globe-News.