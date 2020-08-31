I’m entirely unprepared for the birth of our sixth son. I know, that sounds ridiculous. I’ve done this enough times how could I possibly be unprepared? But hear me out.

I don’t think any dad is ever truly prepared. Certainly not for the first, but even the second or whatever number thereafter, when the water breaks (or doesn’t) and labor starts I think dads will generally agree they don’t feel ready.

It doesn’t matter since ready-or-not here the baby comes. After being completely caught off guard with our first (not completely, I mean I knew my wife was pregnant, I just didn’t know the baby was going to wildly pre-arrive that deceptively named due date) I thought about preparing for the second.

I realized that attending some prenatal appointments, planning a route to the birthing center, and talking to family and friends about who was on-call to watch the other kid(s) were important mental milestones in preparation for the birth.

And that’s why things are different this time. Because of COVID-19, I have not been able to go to any appointments in the second or third trimester. Because of COVID-19, I haven’t really concerned myself with the driving route to the birthing center because there is significantly less traffic.

COVID-19 could throw a wrench into the plans regarding who can come to the house to watch the boys, but since I haven’t mentally prepared for the birth being IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS, I keep forgetting to talk to people about who’s up for being on call.

I can’t tell if this is one of those things where I’ve done it enough that I don’t need to prepare, or if I’ve learned my preparation matters so very little that I’m not worried about it. It’s true, my contribution to the birthing process is quite limited and hard to screw up to any effect.

Or at least that’s what I thought until my wife came home from the last prenatal appointment and informed me she was instructed on the best way to give birth inside a car. Um, what? Apparently, this many kids in, there’s a concern about how quickly things can go from contractions to child. I’ve always known this is a possibility. We’ve cut it too close once and way too close one other time. Now that I think about it, I don’t think this how-to-give-birth-in-a-car thing was general five-kid plus mom advice: it was specifically for us.

And this is the part of the birthing process I really can mess up: not getting my wife to the clinic in time. It’s not the actual driving that’s the issue, it’s the leaving the house with enough time. My role is complicated by the fact that my wife doesn’t communicate the increasing frequency of contractions at all. I’m waiting for her to report a certain interval of minutes between the contractions. She’s waiting for me to be able to feel the contractions. It’s a very high stakes game of chicken that I can only lose.

But thinking through all this has been helpful, so thanks, loyal reader. By writing through this process I think I’m already more prepared than I’ve been this entire pregnancy. And, as long this baby isn’t born in the van, you (and I) can take a little of the credit.

