The Republican National Convention was a fear mongering festival that centered on the tragic riots to distract from President Donald Trump's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that's killing nearly 1,000 Americans daily and tanking the economy.

Of course, no one wants violence. Well, that's not true. Trump's former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway admitted that they view "chaos and anarchy" as helpful to Trump's reelection.

"The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order," she said.

That explains why the RNC stoked fear and applauded violence by including the McCloskeys, a white couple who pointed a semi-automatic rifle and pistol at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who marched past their house.

The Republicans' call for "law and order" depends on who the law is aimed. Several GOP lawmakers are outraged that the McCloskeys face felony charges for waving firearms "in a threatening manner."

Where's the outrage for a 12-year old Black boy, Tamir Rice, who was fatally shot by police in 2014 while playing with a pellet gun?

The officer opened fire on Tamir within seconds of arriving at the park where he was playing. Where's the outrage that no charges were brought against the officer?

It's unimaginable for the police to begin shooting within seconds of driving up to the white couple's mansion while they're brandishing real guns at protestors.

That's just one example of the unequal justice in America that people of conscience are protesting and how Trump and company are stoking fear and encouraging violence.

Republicans are blaming all the violence on the BLM protesters, which is not true. Much of the violence has been incited by Trump and his mouthpieces.

At the RNC, Vice President Mike Pence attempted to tie the horrible murder of a federal officer Patrick Underwood to the BLM protests, which had absolutely no involvement.

The man accused of killing Underwood is linked to the alt-right "Boogaloo" movement associated with white supremacy.

In Iowa, one of America's most prominent white supremacists, Jared Taylor, is making robocalls supporting Trump, according to reports.

Once you realize that Trump and his "friends" believe they can use the tragic riots to their advantage, then their stoking fear and inciting violence makes sense.

Since Fox News is the propaganda arm for Trump and Republicans, Tucker Carlson made a disgusting defense of the teenage boy, Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two BLM protesters and wounded another.

"How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?" he asked.

Carlson's rant was more like a recruiting ad than a TV host commenting on a person accused of a double homicide.

Fox New pundit Ann Coulter tweeted she wanted Rittenhouse as her president, and former Major League baseball player and Trump fan Aubrey Huff tweeted that Rittenhouse is a "national treasure."

During a tweetstorm last Sunday, Trump praised the caravan of his supporters as "GREAT PATRIOTS!" after they clashed with BLM protesters in Portland, Ore. The confrontation left one man dead. How is encouraging more clashes quelling violence?

Republicans are attempting to tie the violence to the Democratic nominee and private citizen Joe Biden.

Trump's former Secretary of Defense James Mattis shreds that ridiculous narrative in his critique of Trump's response to the BLM protests.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people, does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort," he said.