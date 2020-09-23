The upcoming presidential election is about much more than liking or disliking a particular candidate or his style. Your vote is really about which worldview you will choose to direct America’s future.

The choices here are clear.

Will you choose the worldview that says that human life is precious at all stages or the one that says that human life can be legally killed right up to the day of birth?

Will you choose the worldview that activates God’s promise to bless those who bless Israel, or the one that will weaken our ties with the best friend we have in the middle east?

Will you choose the worldview that will place justices on the Supreme Court and other Federal Courts that adhere to the original intent of the Constitution or the one that will increase judicial activism and abandonment of Constitutional principles?

Will you choose the worldview that protects both the establishment and expression of religious freedom or the one that subordinates that freedom to the whim of "political correctness," especially in the realm of sexuality and gender issues?

Will you choose the worldview that protects the right to keep and bear arms or the one that endorses confiscation of firearms from law abiding citizens?

Will you choose the worldview that promotes free enterprise, private property rights, and individual initiative or the one that holds to a socialistic ideal in which individual freedom is stifled and government regulates all aspects of life?

You are privileged and responsible to cast a vote for the America that you want for yourself and for your descendants.

Richard Watson/Gorman