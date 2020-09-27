Heinous act gives way

to hope, enlightenment

Re: Sept. 22 article, "Vandals deface headstones with blue paint at historic East Austin cemetery."

I may not know the motives of those who vandalized Evergreen Cemetery in East Austin, but I do know cruelty, disrespect and inhumanity when it’s displayed.

Thanks to American-Statesman reporter Hojun Choi, this story is not only about this heinous act but is also one of enlightenment.

From the story, I learned of the cemetery’s history, that it’s a sacred space for about 12,000 people laid to rest there and their families, and that it’s managed by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Rebecca More, whose sister was buried there in April without a funeral due to COVID-19, reminds me that pain felt by one of us is pain shared by all.

In spite of damage to his great-grandparents graves, De’Nerick Taylor’s attitude is uplifting as well as a tribute to his great-grandmother who instilled it. Taylor chose to turn a cemetery visit initiated by a heinous act into a day counted as a blessing.

Gloria Mills, Austin

Cornyn flips after just

four years, one president

Sen. John Cornyn spoke no truer words than when he declared that, "At this critical juncture in our nation's history, Texans and the American people deserve to have a say in the selection of the next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court."

And I agree completely with his statement that "The only way to empower the American people and ensure they have a voice is for the next President to make the nomination to fill this vacancy."

Now, it turns out Cornyn said this in March 2016, after President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland for a seat on the court, but one would have to be quite a cynic to think he'd flip on something so important just because we now have a Republican making the nomination. A cynic, or perhaps just someone who has seen how Cornyn operates.

Bruce Hunt, Austin

Supreme Court fight shows

Democratic hypocrisy, too

Re: Sept. 23 editorial, "Cornyn, Cruz should follow 2016 rule for Supreme Court vacancy."

The editorial accurately quoted Republican senators who, four years ago, declined to advise and consent on President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. Hypocrisy, the editorial suggested, is in the air.

Indeed it is. It was Democrats in 2016 who urged a vote on Garland during an election year. And, of course, those Democrats were right. As Obama correctly observed, "the Constitution is pretty clear about what's supposed to happen now. When there is a vacancy ... the president of the United States is to nominate someone [and] the Senate is to consider that nomination ... . There's no unwritten law that says this can only be done on off years."

This is what has happened all 16 times that seats have become vacant during election years.

If Republicans this year are hypocrites, so equally are Democrats.

Don Erler, Georgetown

Bring in unused ballot

when voting in person

Based upon personal experience, let me provide a warning to those who receive mail-in ballots, but, for whatever reason, decide to vote in person, either during early voting or on Election Day.

If you receive a mail-in ballot, but decide not to mail it in, make sure and take your mail-in ballot with you to the voting location to surrender it. The election officials have information that you received a mail-in ballot, and if you do not have it with you, you will have to confirm that your mail-in ballot was not utilized, swearing that you are voting only once by your in-person appearance.

This process can take several minutes, and with the anticipated crowd on Election Day, your voting experience could be severely delayed. Whatever method you choose, be sure and vote.

Roy E. Greenwood, West Lake Hills