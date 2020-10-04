When this new year dawned eons ago, it served up a reminder that it was bringing milestone birthdays for one of my best friends and me. We planned accordingly, settling for a celebration worthy of the moment – taking our sons to Las Vegas for several days of fun sandwiched around an epic hike of nearby Charleston Peak.

Plans were made and schedules were checked. It would be a September to remember.

And it was, for all the wrong reasons. By now, just about everyone has had to change some itinerary as a result of the ongoing pandemic. We were no exception. Let me also hasten to add that scuttled recreational plans are microscopic potatoes when lined up against the loss of life and livelihood so many others have experienced.

That said, we pivoted and went with Plan B. Our sons couldn’t make it – young people, short notice and such. That is how we found ourselves in Guadalupe Mountains National Park inching our way toward the top of Texas on a much-warmer-than-expected Saturday morning. For those who may not know, 8,751-foot Guadalupe Peak is the high point in Texas.

I’ve made the hike to the top twice. The first time more than 10 years ago with my son, a pastor friend and his son. My more recent journey occurred seven years ago with the same two friends accompanying me on this day.

What a difference seven years makes.

The Guadalupe Peak trail is not for the faint or the unfit. It is a demanding 8.5-mile round-trip with some 3,000 feet of elevation gain. You are climbing almost from the moment your feet hit the trail. You are also in some of the most beautiful country you will ever have the pleasure of viewing.

The last time we hiked this trail, it took less than five hours to do the round-trip. I figured this time would be no different. If we got started by 10 a.m., we’d be back in the car just in time to catch the Texas Tech-Texas football game. Sure, it would be slower going up, but whatever time we lost that direction, we’d make up for it on the way down.

I’ve been a serious hiker now for about a dozen years and covered territory from the incredible Half Dome Trail in Yosemite Park to the gorgeous paths around the Buffalo River in northwest Arkansas. I love a challenge and have dodged lightning, been absolutely lost and battled a sudden fear of heights while getting miles on my boots.

Nothing, though, like what happened last week. I once heard the famous mountaineer Ed Viesturs deliver a great presentation on the ins and outs of mountain climbing, and he said that day, "The mountain decides who will climb it."

That phrase, along with several others, kept going through my head. I kept hearing the late, great Hunter S. Thompson say, "Buy the ticket. Take the ride."

I never could get any momentum on the way up. Maybe it was the elevation. Maybe it was the heat. I felt like I was in shape for it because I’m still running 20 to 30 miles per week. I had taken the day before off to save my legs, but it was a terrible, terrible slog.

About 20 minutes into the hike, my buddy said, in so many words, if someone doesn’t think they can make it to the top, no shame in turning back. That reminded me that Viesturs had also talked that day about a malady known as "summit fever," where inexperienced climbers refuse to wait for another day and sometimes pay a terrible price.

I didn’t have the fever, but I wasn’t ready to turn around. It became an uneasy rhythm of walk to the end of a switchback, rest. Walk, rest. At one point, I told my buddies that I would get to the summit; I just hoped they didn’t care how long it would take. Eventually, there’s a point on the Guadalupe Peak trail where you reach a bridge, and you can look across the way and see hikers navigating the switchbacks toward the summit.

It looked five miles away. I nearly packed it in right there. I thought I could stay here at the bridge, maybe collect a few tolls and call it good. By this time, both of my buddies had gone on ahead. I told them not to worry about me. I’d get there … sooner or later.

The trail seemed more intimidating than previous times. I used my hands more than I remembered to get around. It was a busy day on the trail, and I was thankful for a large group traveling at my well-established tortoise-like pace. We met people from Australia and India on the trail. One thing about the climbing community – friendliness and encouragement are easily found.

At last, I came to a point where it seemed the trail had completely vanished. I was ready to give up. I’d already made a bargain with God to get me off the mountain without someone having to carry me and I’d never try to climb it again. Just then, I saw a guy 100 or so yards ahead of me. Foolishly, I asked, "Is this the trail?" He gave me a sad look, pointed behind him and said, "The summit’s right here."

I lumbered along that uncertain way, and sure enough, reached the mountaintop. My buddies were both there, having been there a while. As it turned out, it took almost three and a half hours to arrive. The views are always worth the work.

So much for kickoff. We were only halfway done.

Let me just say, I’m a lot better moving downhill than uphill. The laws of physics work to my advantage. There were fewer stops and greater motivation. It was approaching 100 degrees, and my water supply ran out just more than a mile from the trailhead (first time that’s ever happened).

I am happy (and relieved) to have hung in there and completed the hike, but I’d never been happier to see our car in the parking lot and know air conditioning and civilization were once again in my near future.

Of course, then we turned on that football game.

And I thought climbing that mountain was hard.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.