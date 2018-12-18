GLEN ROSE — The No. 8 Glen Rose Lady Tigers had their eight-game winning streaking come to an end Monday night with a 35-31 home loss to former district rival and No. 15 Midlothian Heritage.

The game was tied at 25 with six minutes left, but the Lady Jags answered with a 5-0 run to take the lead for good. A three-point play by Collie Keller with 3:30 left in the contest pulled the Lady Tigers to within two.

The Lady Tigers pulled within two again on a layup by Kora Dodson with 50 seconds left in the game, but they had a missed 3-pointer and a turnover in the final seconds, allowing Midlothian Heritage to hang on for the four-point win.

“Offensively, we had too many turnovers, and a poor shooting night led to a lack of rhythm,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “They are long and athletic, so they took certain things away from us. We got some good looks from the outside. We just didn’t make enough.”

The Lady Tigers shot just 28.2 percent from the field, including a dismal 4 of 22 from the 3-point line, and they also had 14 turnovers and just eight assists.

“We didn’t do the little things right to win a game like this,” Ghazal said. “It’s things that we have made a habit of doing in the past, but we didn’t get it done this game.”

The Lady Tigers’ 31 points were the fewest scored since beating Gatesville 29-23 on Dec. 1.

“We have two or three girls who are blocking out, but not all five, and it is costing us not only points on defense, but chances to get out and run in transition,” Ghazal said. “It’s very hard to win a big game when you give them that many extra possessions.”

With just their second loss of the season, the Lady Tigers fall to 16-2 overall, and they play at Venus on Friday and at Bridgeport on Jan. 1 before opening up district play at Brownwood on Jan. 4. They don’t return home until Jan. 8 when they host Stephenville. Both Brownwood an Stephenville are ranked in the top 10 of the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

“We have a real tough stretch coming up with a bunch of ranked teams, so we have to be determined to get this fixed in practice,” Ghazal said.

Hailey Ibarra and Dodson led the Lady Tigers with 10 points each, while Keller added seven. Breanna Baker added four points, six rebounds and six assists. Ibarra and Dodson and two 3-pointers each.

With the game tied at 2-2, the Lady Tigers went on a 7-0 run behind Baker’s four points and a 3-pointer from Dodson to lead 9-2 with 2:46 left in the first quarter.

A layup by Ibarra with 4:01 left in the first half lifted the Lady Tigers to a 14-7 advantage, but they didn’t score the remainder of the half, and MHHS eventually tied the score at 14-14 at the break.

The two teams were tied at 22-22 heading into the final quarter, and after three quick Heritage points, the Lady Tigers trailed 25-22 with 6:42 left. Dodson knocked down her second triple of the game to tie the score at 25-25 with 6:05 left. The Lady Jags took the lead for good with a bucket with 5:19 left.

“We had some major mental mistakes on defense which led to a role player of theirs scoring 10 points and leading them in scoring,” Ghazal said. “We need more focus and determination from everyone in the game to follow scouting reports to not let that happen.”

In action on Dec. 14, the Lady Tigers picked up a big 44-38 road win at Lorena.