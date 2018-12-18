Tarleton Basketball is riding high as the Christmas holiday approaches. The teams enter their final pre-Christmas games of 2018 with identical records of 7-2 overall and 1-1 in Lone Star Conference play, which is set to resume in January.

The Women's Basketball team is coming off a huge in-region road victory at St. Edward's Friday night. The TexAnns survived an overtime thriller against the Hilltoppers 93-91 in overtime to win their seventh game of the season. Tarleton will now turn its attention to another Heartland Conference - soon to be Lone Star Conference - rival, Arkansas-Fort Smith. The TexAnns and Lions will square off Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Wisdom Gym.

Meanwhile, the Texans are showcasing the purple and white in Las Vegas.

Tarleton is set to take on NCAA Division II opponents Le Moyne and Rollins in two games at the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas this week. The Texans improved to 7-2 last Wednesday with a blowout win over Arlington Baptist. This is the 10th time in program history that Tarleton has taken the court in Las Vegas. The Texans are 11-7 in those games.

For the men's games in Las Vegas, the tournament will not be streaming a live video of the games. However, the Tarleton Sports Network presented by North Texas Ford Dealers will provide video highlights and a live radio broadcast can be heard on 90.5 FM and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive.

GAMES

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

M. Basketball vs Le Moyne in Las Vegas at 4:15 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

M. Basketball vs Rollins in Las Vegas at 2 p.m. CT

W. Basketball vs Arkansas-Fort Smith in Wisdom Gym at 2 p.m. CT

TICKETS

The Tarleton State Ticket Office is open from 1:30-4 p.m. in the main lobby of Wisdom Gym and can be reached by telephone at 254-968-1832. Cash, check, and cards are all accepted. Tarleton's Stephenville Campus Students receive free admission to all home games with valid Stephenville Campus Student ID.