GLEN ROSE — A three-minute dry spell early in the fourth quarter Tuesday night led to the demise of the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers in their 60-47 loss to visiting Gatesville.

The Tigers scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to tie the score at 38-all, but three consecutive turnovers and a missed shot fueled a 9-0 Hornet run, and the Tigers never recovered.

“We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, and that’s why we’re losing,” Glen Rose boys basketball coach Owen Clifton said. “We turn the ball over too much. That was our story last year.”

With their season-high fourth consecutive loss, the Runnin’ Tigers fall to 11-11 on the season after starting the year 8-2.

“We didn’t guard well at all. We gave them too many easy buckets at the rim,” Clifton said. “We didn’t play well.”

Kasen Keese, who drilled seven 3-pointers in an 11-point victory over Hondo last week, led the Tigers with 13 points while Kolton Mooney added eight in the 13-point setback.

Glen Rose led by five at 27-22 at the half, but the slowly saw the lead dwindle as the Hornets scored the first 10 points of the second half to lead by five at 32-27 with five minutes left in the quarter.

Jett Gould and Keese added back-to-back baskets to pull the Tigers to with a point at 32-31 before Gatesville ended the quarter on a 6-3 run to take a four-point lead in the final quarter.

Kasen Keese and Kanyon Keese score the first four points of the fourth to tie the game at 38-38 before Gatesville broke the game open with the decisive 9-0 run.

“The good part is, and it’s hard to tell, but we’re close. We’re close to being a really good team,” Clifton said. “We just need to take care of the basketball, and that’s encouraging that we’re close.”

In the first quarter alone, the game was tied or the lead changed hands eight times before the Tigers scored the last five points of the quarter to lead 15-11.

A three-point play by Kasen Keese with 6:33 left in the second quarter pushed the lead back to four. Gatesville tied the game at 18-18 and 21-21, and Mooney’s 3-pointer with 3:04 left in the half gave the Tigers a three-point lead.

The Hornets managed just one point in the final three minutes, and Austin Worthen’s triple with 26.3 left built the Tiger lead to five at the break.

The Runnin’ Tigers will have close to two weeks before getting back on the court Jan. 1 when they travel to Clyde for the first of two road contests to open the New Year. After a meeting with Hillsboro on Jan. 4, the Tigers host Alvarado on Jan. 7.

“We need to get back to work. It’s going to be a good stretch for us because we don’t play for a while,” Clifton said. “We need to get into practice and work on our game. We have to string together some good practices, and it’s got to come from them. They need to want it.”