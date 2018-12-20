Tarleton men's basketball is coming home with a pair of wins after topping Rollins 72-53 to complete the sweep in Las Vegas.

The Texans outscored their opponents 65.5 to 51.5 with wins over Le Moyne and Rollins in the two-day tournament and have now won four straight games in Vegas dating back to 2016 and improve to 13-7 all-time in Sin City.

Tarleton shot 56 percent from the floor and 50 percent on 3-pointers (14-28) and held Rollins to 31.7 percent shooting. It's the second straight game that Tarleton has held its opponent to under 34 percent shooting and less than 55 points with both totals being season lows for the Texan defense.

The Texans (9-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Josh Hawley's 20 points and 13 rebounds. It's the sixth double-double of the season for Hawley, who is averaging 17 points and 10.6 rebounds on the year.

Tarleton built a double-digit lead within the first seven minutes of the game behind a 15-0 run with three straight 3-pointers from Corinthian Ramsey, Randall Broddie and Josh Hawley for a 17-3 lead. Broddie had a perfect night from the floor, shooting 5-5 from the 3-point line for 15 points to go with a career-high five assists.

Isaiah Boling scored a career-best six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while Jesse Hill had five points and five rebounds and Clashon Gaffney had three points and six rebounds to round of the Texan scoring efforts. Sam Marshall had four rebounds and three assists in a team-leading 37 minutes of action.