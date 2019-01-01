As the year turns over to 2019, Tarleton Basketball turns its attention back to Lone Star Conference play this week with road trips to Cameron and MSU Texas, formerly Midwestern State, on Thursday and Saturday.

The Tarleton Basketball teams are a combined 18-4 on the season and among the league leaders in the conference standings as the final two months of the season begin on Thursday night in Lawton, Oklahoma. The TexAnns will open things up at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with the Texans to follow at 7:30 p.m. then the newest chapter of the Tarleton-Midwestern rivalry will be written Saturday afternoon when the purple and white square off with the Mustangs at 2 and 4 p.m. at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

On the women's side, Tarleton is off to its best start under head coach Misty Wilson at 8-2. It's the first time since the 2013-14 season that Tarleton has won eight of its first 10 games in a season. With two more wins, Tarleton can win 10 of the season's first 12 games for just the fifth time as an NCAA program. Mackenzie Hailey is rewriting the Tarleton record books as the junior from Burleson recently became the 22nd player in program history with over 1,000 career points and will move to No. 19 all-time with her next two points.

The men's team is off to a 10-2 start under first-year head coach Chris Reisman. The Texans are the top three-point shooting team in the Lone Star Conference at .407 from downtown and the last time Tarleton started a season 10-2 came in 2016-17, which is the last NCAA regional appearance for the Texans. Josh Hawley leads the Lone Star Conference in four different statistical categories including defensive rebounds per game (7.2), double-doubles (6), points per game (17.5), and rebounds per game (10.4). His six double-doubles are the eighth-most in the nation.

GAMES

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

W. Basketball at Cameron in Lawton, OK at 5:30 p.m.

M. Basketball at Cameron in Lawton, OK at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

W. Basketball at MSU Texas in Wichita Falls at 2 p.m.

M. Basketball at MSU Texas in Wichita Falls at 4 p.m.