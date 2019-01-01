When Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal saw the bracket for last week’s Aggieland Invitational in College Station, he thought the basketball gods were lining up against him.

“My first thought is that they didn’t want us to repeat because we had a monster draw,” he said.

The Lady Tigers responded and capped a 5-0 weekend that featured wins over two ranked teams to repeat as the Div. II tournament champions with a 50-25 victory over The Village, the No. 3 Class 6A TAPPS team in Texas.

“I’m just super proud of our girls for defending their title,” Ghazal said.

Glen Rose opened with a 61-36 victory over Lufkin Hudson, and then began a tough stretch where the Lady Tigers beat Class 4A No. 22 Silsbee (60-44), China Spring (36-28) in the quarterfinals and Fairfield (33-25) in the semifinals before meeting The Village in the title game.

The combined record for those four teams is 69-18.

“We really had every girl that we had at the tournament step up and play well throughout the tournament or we would not have won it,” Ghazal said. “It was truly a team effort.”

Junior Hailey Ibarra, who averaged 19 points in the tournament was named the MVP, while teammate Collie Keller was named to the All-Tournament Team.

“Hailey is a special player who first dominates the game on the defensive end, and in this tournament, also dominated on the offensive end,” Ghazal said. “I was probably the most thrilled in watching Collie just really blossom in this tournament. She missed all of last year with an injury and has had flashes of greatness at different times this year, but in this tournament, she consistently played great.”

The No. 11 Lady Tigers (21-2) hung their hats on their defense, especially in the championship game where they held The Village to single-digit points in each quarter.

“The main reason for our success is that our players are committed to being great defenders,” Ghazal said. “They know it’s what wins big games, and they just completely dominated these teams defensively, and that was apparent in the finals.”

Behind five first-quarter points from Breanna Baker and four each from Kennedy Bunt and Ibarra, the Lady Tigers led 18-8 and they never looked back. They held The Village to just eight points in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth quarter en route to the blowout victory.

“We just took a really good team completely out of their game with our defense,” Ghazal said.

Ibarra paced the Lady Tigers with 20 points, while Baker tallied 13.

GLEN ROSE 61, LUFKIN HUDSON 36: Ibarra scored nine of her team-high 19 points in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers built an insurmountable 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Behind Ibarra, Baker added 15, while Kora Dodson and Keller added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

GLEN ROSE 60, SILSBEE 44: The Lady Tigers trailed 32-26 at the half, but they allowed just 12 points to Silsbee in the second half en route to the 16-point win.

Keller and Ibarra fueled the Lady Tigers’ 18-point third quarter with seven and six points each.

Ibarra then poured in 10 of her team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. Keller finished with 14 points, and Dodson added 11.

GLEN ROSE 36, CHINA SPRING 28: The Lady Tigers trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but they held the Lady Cougars scoreless in the second quarter in building a 13-10 lead at the break. Ibarra scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half to lead the Lady Tigers to the win.

GLEN ROSE 33, FAIRFIELD 25: The Lady Tigers led 19-14 at the break, but held Farfield to just two points in the third quarter to put the game well out of reach. Ibarra and Keller each hit two 3-pointers in the game to finish with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The Lady Tigers had games scheduled with Bridgeport on Jan. 1 before traveling to Brownwood on Jan. 4 for the district opener.