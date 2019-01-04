LAWTON, Okla. - After overcoming a big first quarter deficit, Tarleton ran out of gas trying to do it again following a third-quarter deficit as the TexAnns dropped their first game of the new calendar year 83-79 to Cameron Thursday night.

The loss is the third straight for Tarleton at Aggie Gym and the 79 points snapped a streak of three consecutive 80-point performances for the TexAnns. The last time Tarleton scored 80 points or more in four consecutive games was Jan. 15-27, 1992.

Cameron came out of the gate on fire, building a 19-5 lead over the opening six minutes. Mackenzie Hailey and Kaylee Allen, who each finished with over 20 points in the game, answered back with seven unanswered points before the quarter ended with the Aggies on top by nine.

Tarleton's first big comeback run of the game started in the second quarter when Katie Webster connected on a couple of free throws to start a 19-10 Tarleton run over the first 5:51 of the second that tied things up at 31-31. Despite Cameron answering back with a quick 10-6 surge, Tarleton trailed by only four at the break.

The TexAnns pulled within a single possession as late as 5:32 in the third quarter, but Cameron ended the quarter on a 19-7 run to send the game into the fourth quarter with Tarleton trailing 68-54.

Tarleton's relentless pursuit began right away with a pair of Hailey free throws. The Hailey points started a 17-7 run over the first five minutes that pulled Tarleton back within four at 75-71. After Cameron extended the lead back to seven, Tarleton pulled within a bucket at 80-78 with five unanswered from Hailey and Allen. That's as close as the TexAnns would get as only a single Kylie Collins free throw would be all the scoring the rest of the way while Cameron went on to an 83-79 win.

Allen led a trio of 20-point scorers with 25 points on 10-26 shooting, including 3-11 from downtown, while Katie Webster (21) and Hailey (20) combined for 41 points. Webster scored 17 of her 21 in the first half while Hailey came up with 15 of her 20 in the second half. Destiney Winkfield scored eight off the bench while Lucy Benson (4), and Collins (1) rounded out the scoring.

Tarleton will stay out on the road for a Saturday afternoon game in Wichita Falls against MSU Texas, formerly Midwestern State, at 2 p.m.