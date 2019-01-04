LAWTON, Okla. - The Texans remembered what happened in Lawton a year ago.

In the second conference game of the season last year, Tarleton went into Aggie Gym and led for 38 minutes before suffering a one-point defeat. Fast forward to Thursday night and this year's Texans would have no such repeat.

Tarleton was dominant from the opening tip through the final whistle as the Texans pounded Cameron 86-48 in Aggie Gym, led by a 21-point performance from Josh Hawley who has now topped 20 points in five straight games.

Randall Broddie started the game with a steal and then Corinthian Ramsey drilled a three-pointer and the Texans were off and running. The Ramsey triple started a 9-0 run on three straight three-balls from Tarleton, including the first of the season from Jesse Hill. After Cameron pulled within six, Brandon Goldsmithconnected on a longball to push the lead out to double figures at 17-6.

Tarleton would extend the lead out to as many as 20 on three different occasions before Sam Marshall drilled a running three-pointer as time expired in the opening half to send the Texans into halftime with a 21-point lead. Tarleton shot .455 from the floor and .563 from downtown in the opening period to build a 44-23 edge.

Out of the break, Cameron could get no closer than the halftime margin as Tarleton poured it on and finished the game with the 38-point win.

Hawley continued his torrid junior season with a team-high 21 points on 8-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. Brandon Goldsmith supplied 13 points off the bench on 5-6 shooting, including a 3-4 mark from downtown. Ramsey (12) and Hill (10) also cracked double figures for Tarleton.

Isaiah Boling (9), Clashon Gaffney (8), Marshall (5), Broddie (5), and Richie Mitchell (3) rounded out the scoring for Tarleton. The Texans shot .525 from the floor and .538 from downtown for the game, while connecting on 10-11 free throws.

The win in Lawton is the largest in school history, topping the previous best of a 21-point win in Aggie Gym on February 26, 2005.