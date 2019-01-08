GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose quarterback Cameron Griffin, who set a total of four school records during his two seasons as the starting signal-caller for the Tigers, was named the school’s first-ever Texas Associated Press Sports Editors First-Team All-State selection when the Class 4A teams were released last month.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Griffin. “I really wasn’t expecting it because it is such a big honor.”

Griffin, who moved to Glen Rose during the winter of this sophomore year, set school records for touchdown passes in a game (7, in 72-23 win over Ferris, 2018); touchdown passes in a season (52, 2018); touchdowns in a career (86, 2017-18); and passing yards in a season (3,837, 2018).

“He had an unbelievable year, and all the work that he and his teammates put in through the summer is the reason they were able to have that success,” said Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins.

The Tigers finished the season 11-2 overall and won their third consecutive undefeated district championship with Griffin under center.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates or coaches,” Griffin said. “Starting with the O-line giving me the time to sit back and find open receivers, keeping me healthy all year and opening up lanes for Westen (Halcom) to allow our offense to be balanced and do what we do, and the receivers for making big plays and making me look good, and the defense for getting stops and allowing the offense get back on the field and score points.”

One season after bowing out of the playoffs with a first-round loss to Vernon, the Tigers bounced back and advanced to the state quarterfinals for only the second time in school history where they dropped a 31-28 decision to Iowa Park.

“This team is a very special team, and our coaches are the best in the state. As a team last year we went to work after the first-round upset,” Griffin said. “I think honestly that sting and pain from that loss to Vernon made everyone a better player and work a lot harder. It motivated us through the tough offseason and track. And carried over into summer and even into the season. We weren’t going to let that happen again.”

For his career, Griffin threw for more than 300 yards five times, including a career-high 416 in a 39-33 playoff victory over Lubbock-Estacado, en route to 6,453 career passing yards with just 14 interceptions (just six in 2018). He threw for four TDs or more 11 times while going 20-4 as the starter.

In 2018, he also rushed for 963 yards on 153 carries for an additional 12 touchdowns.

“The last two seasons have been the best times of my life,” said Griffin, who was also the unanimous 2018 District 4-4A MVP. “I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”

For the second year in a row, Halcom, who became the first-ever Tiger to rush for more than 2,000 yards (2,002) was named APSE honorable mention.

In addition to yards in a season, Halcom set records for yards in a game (326, Dalhart); rushing TDs in a game (5, Dalhart); points in a game (36, Godley, 2017); touchdowns in a season (28, 2018); points in a season (240, 2018); yards in a career (4,274, 2016-18); touchdowns in a career (63, 2016-18); and points in a career (492, 2016-18). He also notched 35 catches for 623 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior campaign.