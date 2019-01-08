As the teams anticipate the return of the student fans, Tarleton Basketball is set for another full week of action spread over three days this week - beginning with a Tuesday night road trip for the women.

The Tarleton Basketball Radio Shows are also set to debut this week. Misty Wilson will hit the airwaves on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. live from First Financial Bank in Stephenville and Chris Reisman will start his show again on Friday at 12 p.m. at Bruner Motors. The Pizza Place will cater both shows for the live audience.

The Tarleton Basketball teams are a combined 21-5 on the season and among the league leaders in the conference standings. The TexAnns are coming off a blowout win of MSU Texas on Saturday while the Texans survived a 70-65 scare in the rivalry game at D.L. Ligon. The women will travel to Commerce on Tuesday before coming home Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. home game against Texas Woman's. Meanwhile, the Texans will visit Commerce on Thursday at 6 p.m. - which is a change from the original time - and close out the week on Saturday against Dallas Christian at 4 p.m. in Wisdom Gym.

On the women's side, Tarleton is off to its best start under head coach Misty Wilson at 9-3. Mackenzie Hailey is rewriting the Tarleton record books as the junior from Burleson recently became the 22nd player in program history with over 1,000 career points and is currently No. 18 in scoring in Tarleton history with 1,124 points. For more information about the Tarleton Women's Basketball program, check out the weekly Game Notes on the Women's Basketball page at TarletonSports.com.

The men's team is off to a 12-2 start under first-year head coach Chris Reisman and have won six straight after sweeping last week's road trip to Lawton and Wichita Falls. The Texans are the top three-point shooting team in the Lone Star Conference at .409 from downtown and the last time Tarleton started a season 12-2 came in 2016-17, which is the last NCAA regional appearance for the Texans. Josh Hawley leads the Lone Star Conference in four different statistical categories including defensive rebounds per game (6.8), double-doubles (6), points per game (17.3), and rebounds per game (10.0). For more information about the Tarleton Men's Basketball program, check out the weekly Game Notes on the Men's Basketball page at TarletonSports.com.

GAMES

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

W. Basketball at Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce at 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

W. Basketball vs Texas Woman's in Wisdom Gym at 5:30 p.m.

M. Basketball at Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce at 6 p.m. (Note: Time Changed from 7 p.m.)

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

M. Basketball vs Dallas Christian in Wisdom Gym at 4 p.m.

PROMOTIONS

SENIOR CITIZEN'S RECEIVE FREE ADMISSION

For both home games this week, senior citizens (65+) will receive free admission to the games.

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday's men's game against Dallas Christian will feature halftime entertainment from the Huckabay ISD Cheerleaders and the SEAL Cheer and Gymnastics team.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Tarleton State Ticket Office is open from 1:30-4 p.m. in the main lobby of Wisdom Gym and can be reached by telephone at 254-968-1832. Tarleton's Stephenville Campus Students receive free admission to all home games with valid Stephenville Campus Student ID. On Saturday, the new Rudder Way Ticket Office will open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. selling tickets for the football game.

RADIO SHOW: MISTY WILSON

The Misty Wilson Radio Show at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Financial Bank in Stephenville. It can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville or online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. There will be free food, courtesy of the Pizza Place, for the live audience.

RADIO SHOW: CHRIS REISMAN

The Chris Reisman Radio Show at 12 p.m. Friday at Bruner Motors on the corner of the South Loop and Lillian Street in Stephenville. It can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville or online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. There will be free food, courtesy of the Pizza Place, for the live audience.