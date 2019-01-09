GLEN ROSE — The day Zac Banz picked up a golf club for the first time five years ago he fell in love with the sport and had the desire to make it his passion.

On Tuesday, the Glen Rose High senior fulfilled a dream to play college golf by signing a national letter of intent to play at Southern Nazarene University.

“My dad was a college athlete (at Southern Nazarene), and I always looked up to that as a kid and hoped someday that I could do it,” he said. “I used to play basketball and baseball, and golf is what whittled down for me. It’s my thing, and I’m happy to see that come true.”

Southern Nazarene is a Div. II school located in Oklahoma City, and it competes in the Great American Conference.

“I felt that golf was my calling and I really had an aptitude for it from the beginning,” he said. “There were a lot of struggles, but I had some key people in my life to help push me through them and keep me on the straight line, and we made it.”

Banz finished second at the District 8-4A meet at Squaw Valley as a junior with rounds of 84-79 for a 156 — four shots behind the leader. He qualified for the regional meet in Lubbock where he finished seventh, just missing out on making it to the state meet.

“I’m very happy for Zac. He was a freshman when I got here, so it has been really cool to watch him grow and become such a good player because of his hard work,” Glen Rose golf coach Owen Clifton said. “My hope is that Zac’s success will light a fire for the younger guys to work as hard as he has.”