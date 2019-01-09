GLEN ROSE — With only eight total games in District 7-4A play, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers haven’t done themselves any favors in the first two.

“We have put our backs to the wall with the back-to-back losses to open district,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said.

Ghazal isn’t quite ready to push the panic button just yet as the Lady Tigers travel to Mineral Wells (14-15) on Friday.

“Our girls know the recipe to how we have won so many games, and I’m confident in them that they will get back to that formula,” he said. “There is still a lot of basketball to be played.”

The Lady Tigers (23-5) entered Tuesday’s district contest with Stephenville ranked 12th in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, while the Honeybees (18-6) entered ranked 13th.

The visiting Honeybees held the Lady Tigers to just 14 points in the final three quarters in posting the 38-31 victory. Glen Rose’s loss to the Honeybees came on the heels of 32-30 loss at Brownwood on Friday night to open district play.

The loss also extended the Lady Tigers’ losing streak the three games, which is something that hasn’t happened since the 2015-16 season.

The Lady Tigers led by eight points in the first quarter after Collie Keller converted a three-point play with 3:15 left in the quarter. Glen Rose’s Kora Dodson twirled a rare four-point play to push the Lady Tiger lead to 17-8 with just 15 seconds left in the quarter. They eventually led 17-10 at quarter’s end.

Keller equaled the Lady Tigers’ largest lead of the game at nine when she scored 30 seconds into the second quarter, but the Glen Rose offense sputtered from then on out by scoring just 12 points the rest of the game.

“We did an excellent job early of executing the offense and then finishing the play by scoring,” Ghazal said. “In the second half, we also did a good job of getting some wide-open looks, but we missed the same shots that we had made in the first quarter.”

Keller paced the Lady Tigers with 12 points, while Dodson finished with eight and Breanna Baker added six. Hailey Ibarra, the team’s top scorer, was held to just four points.

“Not only Stephenville but most of our district opponents are face-guarding Hailey and quick to help on her drives, so that is going to free up other girls with a chance to score,” Ghazal said. “I was happy for the most part about how aggressive our girls were. We just couldn’t get a shot to drop.”

Stephenville eventually trimmed the lead to 22-21 at the half before taking the lead for good at 23-22 with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

“Defensively, for whatever reason, we have really lost our identity since coming back from the Aggieland,” Ghazal said. “We pride ourselves on not fouling and eliminating that means of scoring for a team.”

The Honeybees shot a total of 30 foul shots in the game, and 21 of their 38 points came from the charity stripe.

“I’ve got to do a better job as a coach to get us to be more disciplined,” Ghazal said. “If we simply don’t foul, we would have carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.”

Instead, the Honeybees led by seven at 33-26 going into the final quarter.