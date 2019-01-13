No. 23 Tarleton men's basketball doubled up Dallas Christian for a 90-45 win on Saturday in Wisdom Gym.

The Texans (13-3) shot a season-high 60.3 percent from the floor in the win and were led by Josh Hawley's career-high 27 points on 11-13 shooting. The Texans also connected on 10 3-pointers, which is the seventh time this season they made double-digit 3's.

Tarleton reached a double-digit lead before the first media timeout occurred, taking a 14-3 advantage over the Crusaders with Hawley scoring six of the first 14 points. Corinthian Ramsey and Isaiah Boling made back-to-back 3-pointers that started a 10-0 run for a 20-point advantage in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Boling set career highs across the stat sheet, posting 13 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the win. Ramsey scored eight points and had five assists in just 17 minutes of play.

It was a 27-point game at halftime and Tarleton's largest lead was 48 that came in the second half.

The Texans dominated down low and on rebounds, scoring 46 points in the paint and out rebounding the Crusaders 39-28. Three Texans grabbed at least seven rebounds, led by Jesse Hill with nine boards and adding nine points. Sam Marshall, who had six points in the game, snagged a career-high eight rebounds while Hawley had seven boards.

The Texan bench combined for 27 points in the win, led by Preston Enloe, who connected on a team-high four 3-pointers and went 5-10 from the floor. Clashon Gaffney had six points, four rebounds and a pair of blocks. Brandon Goldsmith set a new career high with six assists to go with four points and two steals. Richie Mitchell had three points and three assists.